Tom Brady vs Patrick Mahomes: Jayden Daniels and Other NFL Vets Weigh In On Who Would Finish With More Super Bowl Rings

Time crunch? Get all your NFL news here in just 60 words

After last season’s threepeat heartbreak, the Chiefs this season look stronger than ever as Patrick Mahomes is right on pace for another Super Bowl run this season. While it’s too early to crown them the champions, seeing this season’s MVP favourite’s performance rehashes one question in everyone’s mind: Can Mahomes ever catch Tom Brady’s Super Bowl record?

Advertisement

At just 30, Patrick Mahomes has already built a resume most quarterbacks could only dream of: three Super Bowl rings, six AFC Championship appearances, two league MVPs, and counting. But Tom Brady’s record of seven Super Bowl victories and 10 total appearances over 23 seasons still looms large as football’s gold standard.

So, who finishes with more rings when it’s all said and done? That’s the question that sparked a fascinating mix of answers from across the league, from rookies to Hall of Famers.

Starting with Washington Commanders star Jayden Daniels, he answered the question exactly like someone who grew up watching both legends. He was respectful but hopeful. “It’s hard to beat seven. But, you know, hopefully Pat can catch him one day,” Daniels admitted.

On the other hand, Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez didn’t need time to think as he stuck with the quarterback who defined his franchise. “Gotta go with Tom,” he said without hesitation.

Then came Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, who’s seen what sustained greatness looks like but believes Patrick Mahomes might be the one to rewrite history: “I’m gonna say when it’s all said and done, that Patrick will probably take that reign from Tom.”

Even the legendary Panthers head coach Ron Rivera offered his perspective, toeing the line between both camps. “I think, you know what, I think they’re gonna be tied. I think seven and seven,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Saints guard Cesar Ruiz couldn’t quite pick a side but captured the essence of the debate perfectly: “I don’t know, man, I don’t want to bet against nobody, but records are meant to be broken. It would be nice to see somebody break a record, but I don’t know — we’ll see.”

That said, the rest of the NFL entities didn’t dilly-dally much as their answers were far more decisive.

Case in point: Commanders DE Deatrich Wise, as he stayed loyal to the GOAT who did it first. “Tom Brady. It’s hard to get Super Bowl rings. Nothing against Patrick, but I just feel like Tom Brady’s one of the best,” Wise said.

But Saints TE Juwan Johnson wasn’t having any doubts… he’s all in on Patrick Mahomes. “Patrick Mahomes — that’s not even a question. The way he’s going, he might get six, seven of them. Six, seven, eight, nine, ten of them things! That boy just don’t slow down,” he argued.

And then finally came Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II, echoing Rivera’s middle ground.

“I say they end up being a tie.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by REMEZCLA (@remezcla)

These responses truly sum up the pulse of the league — on one hand, a genuine split between admiration for Brady’s unprecedented dominance and on the other, a belief in Mahomes’ generational trajectory.

But from a statistical lens, Tom Brady still holds the edge with over 94,000 passing yards, 649 touchdowns, and a 7–3 record in Super Bowls. But Patrick Mahomes’ numbers, just nine years into his career — 34,000+ passing yards, 262 touchdowns, and three Super Bowl titles — point to a quarterback rewriting the math of greatness in real time.

And that’s really what it comes down to — longevity, because TB12’s legacy is built on sustained excellence, while Mahomes’ on accelerated brilliance. So if the Chiefs manage to pull off yet another Super Bowl win this season, it would be safe to say that Patrick Mahomes is bang in the middle of redefining the greatness that Brady once defined.