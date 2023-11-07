“We Shot Ourselves in the Foot”: Zach Wilson & Robert Saleh Reflect on Jets’ Horrible Day Against Chargers

New York, NY, US; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) looks for an open teammate during the second quarter, at MetLife Stadium, Monday, November 6, 2023.

The charged-up Chargers snapped the Jets’ three-day winning streak on Monday night, and fans found their villain in QB Zach Wilson. The disappointed fans came for Wilson, who took most of the heat for the disappointing defeat as the Jets’ offense crumbled under pressure.

The Chargers capitalized on the Jets’ weak offensive line and caused chaos for Wilson, sacking him 8 times. With New York’s protection depleted, LA played strategically by attacking up front and forcing 3 turnovers. The Jets didn’t help themselves either, committing 8 penalties to add to their struggles after having 9 infractions in each of their previous 2 games.

The QB took the stage during the post-game conference to explain what went wrong and took complete accountability, recognizing the folly of his offensive line. After the excruciating 27-6 loss Wilson said,

“I think we all just kept taking turns…Too many self-inflicted wounds. Just not good enough. I don’t know what to say. Not good enough.”

Further confirming what everyone has known about the offensive line in New York, the Jets’ QB asserted that their defense is doing well while the offense needs to work out its kinks. There has been intense pressure on coach Robert Saleh as well in terms of bringing some major changes to the offense. Speaking along the same lines of self-inflicted wounds, Saleh said,

“It felt like any time we got the momentum going, we just shot ourselves in the foot with penalties, turnovers…It just wasn’t good enough.”

On what he thought of Zach Wilson’s performance, however, he seemed positive and unwilling to turn on anyone in particular as he said the problems were “all-encompassing” and a “little bit of everything.” However, the offense’s inability to get the ball into the end zone with any regularity has been a sore point since the start of the season, bringing into question the accountability of new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

The Jets’ Offense Continues to Stumble and Sputter

While the Jets defense held Justin Herbert to 136 yards on 16-of-30 passing and the Chargers gained just 191 total yards, the offense was overtaken by the Chargers. While Zach Wilson set season highs with 33 of 49 completions for 263 yards and no interceptions, even outplaying his rival QB Justin Herbert, his performance was marred by mistakes and missed opportunities. He struggled to connect with open receivers and failed to sense pressure from the relentless Chargers defense.

Bryant McFadden on CBS Sports took a similar stance on the struggling offense, saying he would not put Aaron Rodgers with an offensive line that fails to protect its quarterback. Talking about Wilson, the former cornerback said that while people like to come for the QB’s throat, it’s majorly the entire offensive line that lets him down. The glaring gap between the offense and defense, a recurring issue from the previous season, threatens to derail yet another year for the Jets. With Rodgers aiming for a late-season return, the team’s prospects for the current season might be dwindling, prompting the need to shift focus to 2024.