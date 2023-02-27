“They Call Me Kermit the Frog”: Patrick Mahomes Gets Real About People Making Fun of His Voice

Patrick Mahomes is not only one of the finest quarterbacks in the league, but also one of the nicest, down to earth individuals to ever play the game. When someone attains so much success at such a young age, it is not uncommon for that person to become a living manifestation of the term ‘God Complex.’ However, Mahomes is the exact opposite of that.

Even after securing wins from almost impossible situations, Patrick comes up with super-humble responses in interviews and absolutely never tries to take anyone down. However, he still ends up getting trolled on Twitter on quite a few occasions.

Patrick Mahomes jokes about people making fun of his unique voice

While most of the times it is his family’s shenanigans that leads to a situations where the Kansas City superstar ends up getting destroyed on Twitter, his shrill voice has also been a reason for which Mahomes has faced a lot of flak.

Talking about the same, Mahomes, a little while ago, claimed that he isn’t really bothered by it. “People have made fun of my voice for my entire life, so I’ve gotten used to it. It’s like the joke that keeps giving.”

“I’ve heard it all, I’ve heard Kermit the Frog, I’ve heard the smoking cigarettes or whatever it is. Its unique so maybe I’ll get like a deal from that for having a unique voice,” Patrick had stated. Throughout the interaction, Patrick had a broad smile on his face which shows the kind of individual he is, unfazed and unbothered by any kind of baseless criticism.

Story of Super Bowl LVII, ‘The Patrick Mahomes Day’

Patrick is quickly becoming one of the biggest names in the NFL. In just 6 seasons, he has been able to guide his team to three Super Bowls, winning the championship on two occasions. However, the Super Bowl LVII win was undoubtedly the most special one.

With an injured foot, Mahomes not only played in the finale, but also ended up guiding his team to one of the greatest come from behind Super Bowl wins in recent times. The Chiefs were trailing by 10 points at halftime and after re-aggravating his ankle injury in the second half, it felt like Mahomes might not return to the field for the 3rd quarter.

However, Mahomes being Mahomes bamboozled the Eagles in the final few minutes which ultimately enabled his side to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. The way Patrick approaches any football game, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that he has the potential to win many more Lombardis in the near future.

