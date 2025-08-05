“Got Punched in the Mouth”: Jordon Love Talks About His “Ohh Sh*t” Moment When He Had to Step In for Aaron Rodgers Against Patrick Mahomes

Jordon Love’s first start in the NFL wasn’t the most ideal setting in the world. He went up against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the lion’s den of Arrowhead Stadium. It was a moment that he said gave him a quick reality check in the league. He was welcomed into his career against some of the biggest stars in the game.

Although he felt confident heading into the game, Love had to be ready on short notice. Aaron Rodgers was ruled out in the middle of the week due to COVID, and the sophomore QB was promptly tossed into the fire.

The good news was that Love had always prepared as if he were starting each week, which helped ease the transition.

“It’s all good when you’re kicked back in the film room. You’re the smartest dude in the world when it’s all on a screen,” Love added in his story on The Player’s Tribune.

Most QBs would tend to agree. It’s easy to pick apart a defense when you’re watching it play out on film from a bird’s-eye view. You can get a clear look at the coverage and pause whenever something catches your eye.

However, Love quickly learned that playing in the NFL was nothing like watching it on film. Especially when you’re surrounded by thousands of screaming Chiefs fans.

“Then you’re out there for real, breaking the huddle at Arrowhead, and you got Honey Badger lurking around the secondary, mixing up the looks, and they’re running Cover 0 every play until you prove to them that you can figure it out. You’re doing the earmuffs, trying to get the plays from the sideline, and the crowd is going crazy,” Love described.

The Packers QB said the moment wasn’t really a “welcome to the NFL” moment. He described it more as an “Oh sh*t” moment. Which, according to him, is something every QB in the league ends up telling themselves at some point during their rookie year.

“I’m thinking, Yo, this is not preseason. I got punched in the mouth that whole first half. It was humbling.”

Love would finish the game going 19-of-34 through the air for 190 yards. He threw a touchdown pass but also tossed an interception. Surprisingly, he was sacked only once, which allowed the Packers to hang around for most of the game.

It came down to a 3rd & 10 with two minutes left that the Chiefs had to convert, and they did, after Mahomes found Tyreek Hill for a 13-yard gain. The first down effectively ended the contest, with KC outlasting Love and Green Bay 13-7. But it was an admirable effort that showed why the Packers’ former first-round pick might be the real deal.

All in all, it’s a great story that Love shared. We wish more players would open up and get more candid about their early struggles. Yet, we also understand that some don’t want to reveal a weakness in their game that might be exploited once others hear about it.

Regardless, Love’s story was a great read. We highly recommend checking it out in its entirety.