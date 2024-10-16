Tom Brady Gave Up $60 Million to Keep a Winning Team Together; Exactly What Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill Should Have Done

If one were to look at the key contract extension years in Tom Brady’s career — 2005, 2009, 2013, and 2017 — he never negotiated to be the highest-paid quarterback. In fact, according to reports, had the Patriots legend held his ground, he would be at least $60 million richer today.

Instead, Brady prioritized the Patriots, created a space for a stronger team, and won Super Bowls. Sounds like a good blueprint, right? Unfortunately, many players in the league today fail to understand this.

Let’s take Tyreek Hill, for example! After spending six seasons and winning Super Bowl LIV with the Kansas City Chiefs, leaving the team for a new challenge could have been understandable. However, the star receiver left the Chiefs for two reasons: money and a lack of targets.

As Hill was receiving just two to three targets weekly, the WR grew frustrated and asked for his exit. Moreover, the prospect of a tax-free $72 million contract in Miami was the cherry on top for him.

What happened next? The Chiefs won two more rings and are on the verge of a three-peat, while Tyreek and the Dolphins are struggling to remain in contention.

Davante Adams is another NFL player who jumped ship when contract extensions with the Packers fell through. After a standout debut season and a forgettable run in 2023, he is once again on the move to the Big Apple, reuniting with Aaron Rodgers. Clearly, following the money trail wasn’t the best decision.

From an outsider’s perspective, the objective for NFL players and teams looks simple — win the Super Bowl. In a league where money is in abundance and every team is on the same playing field, what is the difference?

It is winning the Super Bowl that will help you stand out. It will never be the lack of targets, individual accolades, or big contracts that will shape your legacy. It will always be the trophies.

Like Tom Brady, Davante and Tyreek should have settled for a couple of million lesser

Apart from the millions in contract money, top NFL players rake in magnanimous amounts in endorsements. The advent of social media has only made it easier for players, as they now can act as social media influencers to further leverage their fame.

Even if an NFL player is not interested in social media, the opportunities for them after retirement have never been more vivid. Sports broadcasting has grown tremendously in the last few years and it will only grow as the game gets more and more popular. Clearly, contract money is not the one true income source for players anymore.

While one can understand why Davante and Tyreek jumped ship for what may be the last big contract of their careers, was losing out on being part of legacy teams and history worth it?

This year’s offseason proved that there is nothing more transient than the tag of the “highest-paid player.” Every other day, a QB was getting this tag that its significance had essentially been lost.

Some might argue that Peyton Manning and Drew Brees are equally good playmakers as Tom Brady is. But decades later, who will the history books favor and revere? It will be the one who won Seven Super Bowls first, and then the rest.

It’s valid that not everyone can achieve this superlative feat. But is it a bad idea to give up a few million now and not get lost in history a few years later? Especially with the monetary avenues available today, it’s more of a calculated risk than anything. And if you are still not convinced, the GOAT’s blueprint is for all of us to see!