It Wasn’t Just Tom Brady – Rob Gronkowski Lists All the Reasons That Forced Him to Unretire & Join ‘Tampa Country Club,’ aka Buccaneers

When Rob Gronkowski announced his NFL return in 2020, the narrative was simple: Tom Brady called, Gronk answered. But now, years after their Super Bowl win in Tampa Bay, the legendary tight end is finally laying out the full story. As it turns out, there was much more at play than just a reunion.

And yes, while Brady’s presence in Tampa was undeniably a big draw, it wasn’t the only factor that tipped the scales. “Everything had to check out for me,” Gronk said on Bussin’ With The Boys podcast.

The four-time Super Bowl winner then opened up about what really led to his unretirement. “It wasn’t just one situation that was going to get me out of retirement,” he added. And first on his long checklist: He had to feel right, physically.

“I was really beat up… Those last two years in New England were tough. I couldn’t recover until like the next Saturday after a Sunday game,” he explained.

Gronkowski was a player known for going all out, whether it was through running routes or blocking 300-pound linemen. The constant pounding and the wear and tear started bogging him down in Foxborough. “It was just becoming miserable,” Gronkowski admitted. “That’s when you want to walk away from the game.”

But things changed after some time away. Gronk found new recovery methods, adjusted his training, and discovered a different mental space. He also found something else: A new environment. Or, as he hilariously put it, “a country club”.

“When Tom went to Tampa, we just talked about it a little bit. My mom lived down there, I love Florida… And the organization felt more laid-back. Definitely put the work in, but still more laid-back, like a country club,” said the tight end with a grin.

And most importantly, the Buccaneers wanted to secure Gronkowski’s services as much as they wanted Brady. “It wasn’t just Tom. The organization called me up, too… And said, ‘We definitely want you to be a part of the Buccaneers family’.”

Between Florida’s lifestyle, a fresh team dynamic, and a body that finally felt ready again, Gronk found the perfect storm to jump back in. And he didn’t shy away from explaining why he left New England in the first place.

From the outside, playing for a dynasty like the Patriots seemed like a dream. But on the inside, the constant intensity and physical grind wore the legendary NFL tight end down.

“There’s a standard there, man. You’re expected to live by it, no matter what your body feels like,” Gronk said.

“I couldn’t be playing in a game Sunday and then going full-speed Wednesday through Friday. I was running 35 routes a game, blocking 300-pounders and 260-pound defensive ends—every play. I just couldn’t recover anymore,” he elaborated.

By the end of his time in New England, Gronk admitted he had become so jaded that the fire in him to use his physicality had died down.

“Wednesday would come and I didn’t want to hit anyone,” he confessed. “That’s a bad feeling when you don’t want to get hit and you’re playing the game of football.”

He also admitted that there was a bit of ego friction in Foxborough when trying to introduce new recovery methods or outside training help.

“Coach never gave days off from practice. That stuff didn’t fly in New England,” Gronk added, pointing to a system that didn’t always adapt to player needs. But in Tampa, it did, which made all the difference for him.

So yes, Brady was a huge reason Gronk unretired. But so was the sunshine, recovery, a franchise willing to listen, and let’s be real, the vibe of that “country club” in Tampa.

All of it lined up just right for one of the greatest tight ends of all time to run it back and win it all, for one last time.