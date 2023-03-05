Tom Brady’s One Word Reaction to Jon Jones’ Epic Comeback Win at UFC 285 is Going Viral

UFC 285 turned out to be an absolute spectacle. While there were many fighters who were lined up to showcase their talent in the octagon, tonnes of curious fans especially tuned in to watch Jon Jones take on Ciryl Gane in the heavyweight championship bout.

While the main event was highly anticipated, it didn’t last as long as many had thought. Just few minutes into the opening round, Jones thrashed Ciryl by submission. With this win, Jones has added his name to the list of fighters who have won titles in two separate weight classes.

Tom Brady reacts to Jon Jones’ epic win

Jones, who had earlier clinched the light heavyweight title, is now the heavyweight champion as well. It was truly astonishing to see someone being so incredibly dominant despite making a comeback to the octagon after 3 long years. As expected, innumerable fans showered praise on Jones once the game ended.

One among Jones’ admirers was Tom Brady who was cheering for him from the stands. In fact, Tom also took to Instagram to share a picture of the heavyweight champion from the octagon. He captioned it ‘WOW’. Indeed, these three letters are enough to explain everything about Jones’ performance on the big night.

It seldom happens that the GOAT himself cheers for you like a crazy fan and by looking at how Tom reacted to Jon’s win, it would have made the heavyweight champion’s night even more special.

Tom Brady must have seen a bit of himself in Jon Jones

Tom Brady had announced his retirement from the sport last year. However, in a matter of weeks, the GOAT decided to make a comeback on the field. While fans were excited to see the champion back in action, it would be fair to say that absolutely nothing went Tom’s way once he joined the Bucs for another season.

His FTX investment went down the drain, his marriage with Gisele Bundchen ended, and even his numbers during the 2022 season weren’t as good as he would have wanted them to be. As expected, after his 2022 season ended, Tom announced his retirement for the second and possibly, the final time.

So when Brady was cheering for Jones who was also making a comeback after a long hiatus, he would have seen a bit of himself in the fighter. Good thing is, Jon didn’t disappoint Tom and his fans.

