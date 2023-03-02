“Help is on the way”: Trash-talking maestro Shannon Sharpe once pretended to call the National Guard to save the helpless Patriots

Shannon Sharpe is one of the greatest tight ends to ever grace the NFL. However, the thing that he is far more famous for than his footballing prowess, is his sharp tongue. There is probably not a team he has played against that he hasn’t trash-talked. However, there is one that will always remain in the hearts of NFL fans and players who look up to Sharpe as the ultimate trash-talker.

Sharpe played 14 seasons in the NFL, of which he spent 12 years at Denver, and 2 at Baltimore. The 3 time Super Bowl winner also hosts the ‘Undisputed’ show with fellow analyst Skip Bayless. Though he has been inducted into the Hall of Fame, unfortunately, there is no way to immortalize Sharpe for his sharp wit and quick words. Other than us repeatedly bringing it up, that is.

In honor of Shannon Sharpe's birthday … 🤣 📺: @nflthrowback pic.twitter.com/pQ0mVYSFVT — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 26, 2019

Shannon Sharpe once called the National Guard to help the Patriots

Perhaps one of the most memorable moments showcasing Shannon Sharpe at his best is the 1996 game between the Broncos and the Patriots. Not for his performance on the day, though, for he only had 3 receptions for 37 yards. No, the day s memorable for one of the best-ever trash-talking acts of his career.

During the game, Sharpe proceeded to pick up a phone on the sideline in order to help the struggling Patriots. Informing the Patriots fans nearby that he was calling the President, he said, “Mr. President, we need the National Guard, we need as many men as you can spare because we are killing the Patriots”. After putting the phone down, he told the Patriot fans, “help is on the way!”

Sharpe does not hold back from trash-talking, even when it makes no sense

If you think Sharpe’s trash-talking is restricted to when he is in a game, then you are wrong. Sharpe’s reputation for poking his opponents goes as far as commercials for corporations. Sharpe appeared in a commercial in 1999 for the Charles Schwab brokerage firm. Even in a financially oriented commercial, Sharpe is seen doing what he does best: trash-talking his opponent.

Sharpe currently is one of the most beloved NFL analysts. Though his relationship with ‘Undisputed’ co-host Skip Bayless is steadily deteriorating, there have been no rumors of the duo splitting. Apart from this, he also hosts his own show, ‘Club Shay Shay’, where he interviews important and famous personalities.

Fans have long been clamoring to see Sharpe get back with Stephen A. Smith on the panel. It seems their collective hatred for the Dallas Cowboys might just give fans some exciting moments to watch on air. Will Sharpe ever get back with Smith? Or will he go solo with his sharp wit? Will fans be treated to another serving of Sharpe’s famous trash-talking anytime soon?

