Tom Brady International Games: In How Many Foreign Cities Has The Bucs QB Played an NFL Match?

Tom Brady is one of a kind. The superstar quarterback is regarded as one of the finest in the game as what he has done at the highest level is really unbelievable.

With 7 Super Bowl titles in his kitty, the man has won more championships than any single franchise which is enough to prove why he thoroughly deserves the GOAT title.

While the 2022 season didn’t start on a good note for Brady, both personally and professionally, things are slowly getting back on track. As far as the professional front is concerned, Tom has been spotted losing his cool on several occasions. His tablet breaking habit even forced the NFL to issues guidelines regarding sideline conduct.

Tom Brady Set To Start An NFL Game In His 4th Different Country

However, in his last game against the Rams, Brady made an astonishing comeback and guided his team to a much needed win. His side, this Sunday is facing the Seattle Seahawks and fans are expecting another riveting encounter.

However, what is really special about the Bucs vs Seahawks clash is the venue where the contest will be played. The game will be played in Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

With this, Brady will achieve another historic feat. The star QB will get to start an NFL game in his fourth different country. Apart from Germany, Brady has started an NFL game in Mexico, England and of course, in the United States.

Back in 2009, Tom’s Patriots took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Wembley Arena in London. The game ended 35-7 in favor of the GOAT’s team.

Moreover, in 2017, Tom’s Patriots took on the Oakland Raiders at the Azteca Arena in Mexico City. The game was dominated by Brady’s unit as they finished the contest 33-8.

Till now, Brady is yet to lose to lose a game outside of the States. However, on Sunday, his team has an uphill task to accomplish. In order to maintain Tom’s fantastic overseas record, the Bucs would have to defeat the Seahawks who will enter the clash with a 6-3 win-loss record.

