“Tom Brady is going to fall off a cliff”: LeBron James destroys Max Kellerman for his ‘hot take hate’ on his Instagram story, calls out clickbait journalism

Tom Brady has more than shown that he’s defied Father Time, much like his NBA counterpart LeBron James, and much to the disappointment of Max Kellerman.

Brady is now in his 21st year as a full time starter, and he’s seen it all in his career. He’s won seven Super Bowls, five Super Bowl MVPs, has won the NFL MVP three times, and is in conversation for a fourth one.

Brady finished this year passing for 5,316 yards (second most of his career in one season), making him just the second quarterback (along with Drew Brees) to pass for 5,000+ yards in a season multiple times at the ripe young age of 44. Age simply doesn’t affect the NFL GOAT. If anything, Brady has only improved with age.

LeBron James calls out Max Kellerman’s infamous “Tom Brady is going to fall off a cliff” take

Back in 2016, Max Kellerman had one of his boldest takes when he predicted Brady’s downfall. Why would he do that? No clue. There was no evidence Brady was slowing down anytime soon, and he definitely had no plans on retiring. On top of that, if there’s anything you should know about Brady it’s that you shouldn’t give him a chip on his shoulder.

Brady’s carried the chip of being a sixth round draft pick ever since he stepped on to a football field, so saying that he was falling off a cliff in the midst of his second prime is basically adding fuel to the fire.

Ever since Kellerman’s comments Brady has won four Super Bowls and an MVP. So much for that cliff. LeBron James recently took to his Instagram story to remind people of how dumb of a take that was while praising Brady for his incredible season.

James called out Kellerman’s style of reporting for being too ‘clickbaity’ calling it ‘hot take hating’, and he’s not wrong to point this issue out. Analysts like Max Kellerman, Stephen A. Smith, and Skip Bayless make use of this style of reporting to get views and impressions even if their takes are some of the dumbest things you’ll ever read.

This style of reporting won’t be going anywhere anytime soon as LeBron noted as the wild takes are always bound to incite reactions from fans like us. It’s a bad cycle, but hopefully there will be improvements.

