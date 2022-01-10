“Keep Joe Burrow away from Eli and Peyton Manning”: Manningcast claimed 7 victims during the 2021 NFL season, making fans worried for the QBs in the playoffs

Eli and Peyton Manning did a phenomenal job of hosting MNF on ESPN2 this season. They brought a breath of fresh air to the sports world and, apparently, also a ton of bad luck.

As soon as the Manning brothers hosted their first “Manningcast” during MNF this season, fans were hooked. What’s not to like about two legendary QBs, who also happen to be siblings and hilarious, covering a football game in their own unique, refreshing way?

Viewers fell in love with the banter between Eli and Peyton, as well as the conversations with each of the many guests who appeared on the show. Since the guests joined the show virtually, the Mannings were easily able to get an all-star roster of guests which ranged from Snoop Dogg all the way to league commissioner Roger Goodell (who appeared the same week, by the way).

“I love the Manning Cast because they’re just being themselves & they have great conversations.. it’s awesome” ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/McWibfWAU1 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 4, 2022

The Manningcast also featured active players as guests, including Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, which shows the level of respect the Mannings have within the NFL fraternity. However, after a pattern relating to players’ appearances on the broadcast was observed, the brothers might have a hard time securing guests next year.

The ManningCast Curse finishes the regular season undefeated

About midway through the regular season, fans started to notice something strange. Each time an active player appeared on the show, their team went on to lose the next week. With Aaron Rodgers and the Packers falling to the Lions in week 18, the “curse” went undefeated.

It affected all seven active players who came on the show.

The Manning Curse: Players are 0-7 after coming on the ManningCast. — Kelce Week 1, lost Week 2

— Russ Week 1, lost Week 2

— Gronk Week 2, lost Week 3

— Stafford Week 3, lost Week 4

— Brady Week 7, lost Week 8

— Josh Allen Week 8, lost Week 9

— Rodgers Week 17, lost Week 18 pic.twitter.com/b3c3prxcyM — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 9, 2022

Keep Burrow away from Payton and Eli as far as possible — Blake Schulze (@BSCHULZE20) January 9, 2022

It seems like a pretty trivial thing and obviously losing an NFL game has nothing to do with appearing on the Manningcast, but you never know. Athletes are known to be a pretty superstitious bunch, so the Manning brothers will be looking nervously towards the wild card round of the playoffs, when they will be hosting their last broadcast of the season.

Eli and Peyton both have plenty of playoff wins as players, and they’ll both be looking to add another one to the tally soon.

