“If Aaron Rodgers had Tom Brady’s stats this year, he’d be MVP no question”: NFL Fans get heated over Tom Brady vs. Packers QB debate for MVP this year

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have been locked in a tight-knit race for MVP all year long, and at the season’s conclusion, there is still no clarity over who deserves it more.

Both quarterbacks have their own case to the argument, and fans of both the Buccaneers and Packers will defend their quarterbacks till the end of time. Jonathan Taylor, Cooper Kupp, and candidates like Joe Burrow and Josh Allen entered the MVP debates at various points in the season, but by then end of Week 18, it’s clearly evident that the debate is between Brady and Rodgers.

Both quarterbacks are prepping for the playoffs currently as they gear up to try and take their squads to the Super Bowl. Last year, Aaron Rodgers fell to Brady in the NFC Championship Game, and the hope is that he can finally overcome his demons in the Conference Championship.

Tom Brady Vs Aaron Rodgers. https://t.co/07IfLYE04G — Daddy Duke™ 🤴🏽👨🏽‍🍼 (@Dukeeeeee_) January 7, 2022

If Rodgers had Brady’s stats this season, he’d be winning MVP no question. But because it’s Brady…. — Leigh (@CosmoKramer1992) January 10, 2022

Also Read: NFL Coaches Fired: How many NFL Coaches got fired today?

Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady: Who deserves the NFL MVP?

So what do the numbers tell us when it comes to Brady vs. Rodgers? Well, Rodgers threw for significantly less yards and touchdowns than Brady did this season as the Packers QB finished 10th in the league in yards with 4,115, and fourth in the league in touchdowns with 37 compared to Brady who was first in both categories with 5,316 and 43 respectively.

Some of that can be chalked up to Rodgers missing a game against the Chiefs due to Covid, his passing yards per game is still lower than Brady’s.

However, Rodgers’ touchdown percentage was higher than Brady’s (123 to 113), his passer rating of 111.9 led the league, and he only threw four interceptions compared to Brady’s 12. He also had more yards per attempt than Brady.

However, Brady supporters have found ways to debunk that too. Just look at this thread.

Brady vs Rodgers

Completed air yards/attempt: Brady

YAC: Rodgers

Passes to wide open receivers: Rodgers

Dropped passes: Brady

Drops for interceptions: Brady

Drops in endzone: Brady

Receiver average separation: Rodgers

Touchdown percentage: Brady

First down throws: Brady — Brady12Facts (@brady12facts) January 10, 2022

Brady vs Rodgers part 2

Games against top 10 pass defenses: Brady

Points scored: Brady

Offensive touchdowns: Brady

Offensive DVOA: Brady

Turnover worthy plays: Brady

4th quarter comebacks: Brady

Game winning drives: Brady

Rushing offense: Rodgers

Defense’s ranking: Rodgers — Brady12Facts (@brady12facts) January 10, 2022

Brady vs Rodgers part 3

20+ yard throws: Brady

30+ yard throws: Brady

40+ yard throws: Brady

50+ yard throws: Brady

Throws beyond the sticks: Brady

Throws behind the line of scrimmage: Rodgers

Throwaways: Rodgers

Different receivers thrown to: Brady

Passing yards/game: Brady — Brady12Facts (@brady12facts) January 10, 2022

Rodgers supporters countered with this:

Bucs fans love to bring up the raw numbers but Aaron Rodgers efficiency stats are unmatched. 1st EPA+CPOE

1st adjusted EPA/play

1st in EPA/play

2nd in CPOE

1st in QBR

1st in passer rating

1st in ANY/A

1st in TD%

1st in INT % Best player on a per-play basis in the NFL. — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) January 4, 2022

Rodgers is the current betting favorite, but it’ll be interesting to see if the final few weeks of the NFL have changed the voters’ minds at all.

Also Read: “I will stop working if Indianapolis Colts lose to theJacksonville Jaguars”: Ryan Clark was left stunned after Carson Wentz failed to Beat Trevor Lawrence in the season finale