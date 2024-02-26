Tom Brady Is Reportedly “Learning to Adapt” to Gisele Bundchen’s Romantic Links With Her Jiu-Jitsu Instructor

Nearly two years have passed since Tom Brady and his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen’s relationship, hit rough waters. As rumors spread, many wondered what led to them calling it quits. Some sources pointed fingers at Brady’s NFL comeback, while others speculated about Bündchen’s close bond with her jiu-jitsu instructor, Jaoquin Valente. Whatever it may be, Brady seems to be coming to terms with his ex-wife’s new relationship.

According to Marca, the Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen and Jaoquin Valente have been together for quite some time, much before their divorce was finalized. Daily Mail then comes with a report that a source of theirs has revealed that Brady seems to have accepted their relationship, regardless of the rumors.

Despite not being friends with Valente, Brady is willing to maintain a civil relationship with him for the sake of their children. He is ready to adjust if Valente takes on a fatherly role for his children. The source said,

“Tom and Joaquim are not friends — but Joaquim is around his kids, so Tom has to find the good in him and does believe he is a good guy,” followed by, “If Joaquim ever becomes a father figure to his kids, Tom will be able to adapt.”

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce in October 2022, while Brady was still playing his last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tensions arose between them when Brady decided to come back to the NFL after a short break from the game. Reports suggested that Gisele wasn’t happy about Brady’s decision and often complained about him not being there for his family.

The media started paying attention to their issues when Brady was absent from team practice for 11 days in August 2022. The head coach, Todd Bowles, mentioned that Brady had some personal matters to attend to. While the exact reason for their divorce remains unknown, they are now focusing on co-parenting their children and moving forward with their lives.

Gisele Bundchen’s Dating Timeline Under Scrutiny

An insider shared with People Magazine that Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente only started dating in June 2023, eight months after her divorce from the seven-time Super Bowl champ. However, there is doubt from Tom Brady about Gisele’s timeline. A source told the Daily Mail,

“If she (Gisele) wants to have people think she has been dating Joaquim only since June, so be it, but they have been together longer and they aren’t taking it slow. Tom (Brady) has accepted it,”

Page Six recently reported that Bündchen is deeply in love with her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, and has been consistently seen staying together, even walking her dog together. The outlet also reported that they were spotted sharing a kiss on Valentine’s Day in Miami.

Meanwhile, Tom Brady too was seen with model Irina Shayk, sparking rumors about their relationship. Both Brady and Bundchen are starting their new lives while focusing on their careers and spending time with their children. They share two kids, Benjamin (14) and Vivian (11), and Brady has another son, Jack (16), with his ex Bridget Moynahan.