“Tom Brady is the Michael Jordan of Football”: When Aaron Donald Paid His Respect to the NFL GOAT After a Painful Super Bowl LIII Loss

When people think of the all-time great Super Bowls, 2019’s edition certainly doesn’t come to mind. However, it was around then when Tom Brady cemented his status as the greatest to ever do it.

Super Bowl LIII was slated to be one for the ages. The history between the Patriots and the Rams, their players, and even their fans, ran so deep that the game simply promised more than it could deliver.

First of all, take the longtime rivalry of Boston and Los Angeles, particularly in the world of Basketball. The Celtics and Lakers have been going at it for years on the court. Clearly, 2019’s Super Bowl was not just for glory, but for bragging rights too.

Then, consider the history between the 2 teams. The Patriots kicked off the most dominant football dynasty ever when they defeated the Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI. It was the first championship for the franchise and the Brady-Belichick era, which would eventually come to an end in the same way it started.

But the Rams must’ve felt confident going into the game. They were 13-3 on the season, compared to New England’s 11-5, and their only Super Bowl win (the infamous “one yard short” game) came in 2000 in Atlanta, which also happened to be the venue for Super Bowl LII.

Finally, both teams had electric offenses. The Pats scored a combined 78 points in their 2 playoff games and the Rams weren’t far behind with 56, so fans were hoping for a Super Bowl shootout.

Obviously, it didn’t turn out that way. New England won 13-3, and the game became the lowest scoring Super Bowl in NFL history. While some fans praised the defensive showing in the game, most dubbed it as the most boring Super Bowl ever.

Aaron Donald Called Tom Brady “The Michael Jordan of Football”

Say what you will about the entertainment in that game, but there’s no way you can deny the impact it had on Tom Brady’s legacy. He won his 6th ring which was the most for a single player ever (a record he has since broken) and became the unanimous NFL “GOAT”.

A few months after the game, the NFL came out with their annual top 100 players list, on which Brady ranked 7th. For reference, he also ranked 7th on the most recent list.

Aaron Donald, who was of course on the losing end of the game in February, was named #1 on the list, but was still full of praise for Brady when he spoke about him for the Top 100 players video.

“He won 6 Super Bowls, you know?”, Donald said. “He’s the Michael Jordan of football.”

Brady and Donald, who have continuously shown a great deal fo respect for each other, will face off once again this week as the Bucs travel to LA to take on the Rams at So-Fi Stadium.

