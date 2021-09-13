“Tom Brady knows how to keep himself out of trouble better than any quarterback” Dwight Freeney names NFL GOAT as one of the toughest players he has ever faced

Tom Brady has cemented his legacy as the GOAT. So it’s no surprise that All-Pro Dwight Freeney says his toughest QB matchup is the 7 time Super Bowl winner.

Tom Brady is a little bit crazy. There’s no way around it. He is so dedicated to football and quarterbacking that it borders upon madness. There’s nothing else to say about it and his continued NFL career at the age of 44-years-old is a testament to it.

And all of this has led to his unbeatable legacy. 7 Super Bowl rings. All-Time leader in Passing Yards with 79,204 yards. All-Time leader with 581 touchdowns. 3 MVP’s and many more.

.@TomBrady turns 44 today. — More SBs than every franchise

— Beat 19 teams in playoffs

— 34 playoff wins

— No. 1 all-time TDs

— No. 2 all-time yards

— As many NFC titles as Rodgers, Brees, Ryan

— 3,039 yards in SBs Father Time is begging for mercy 🐐 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/QSqwoQlmJd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 3, 2021

Dwight Freeney is a stud. He’s a 3-time All-Pro and was also named to 7 Pro Bowls and was also named to the HOF All-2000’s Team. One of the toughest players he has faced: Tom Brady.

Dwight Freeney had high praise for Tom Brady

In an interview with the Players Tribune, Dwight Freeney had some very high praise for the Bucs QB.

