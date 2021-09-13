“Tom Brady knows how to keep himself out of trouble better than any quarterback” Dwight Freeney names NFL GOAT as one of the toughest players he has ever faced

Tom Brady has cemented his legacy as the GOAT. So it’s no surprise that All-Pro Dwight Freeney says his toughest QB matchup is the 7 time Super Bowl winner.
Tom Brady is a little bit crazy. There’s no way around it. He is so dedicated to football and quarterbacking that it borders upon madness. There’s nothing else to say about it and his continued NFL career at the age of 44-years-old is a testament to it.
And all of this has led to his unbeatable legacy. 7 Super Bowl rings. All-Time leader in Passing Yards with 79,204 yards. All-Time leader with 581 touchdowns. 3 MVP’s and many more.
.@TomBrady turns 44 today.
— More SBs than every franchise
— Beat 19 teams in playoffs
— 34 playoff wins
— No. 1 all-time TDs
— No. 2 all-time yards
— As many NFC titles as Rodgers, Brees, Ryan
— 3,039 yards in SBs
Father Time is begging for mercy 🐐 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/QSqwoQlmJd
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 3, 2021
Dwight Freeney is a stud. He’s a 3-time All-Pro and was also named to 7 Pro Bowls and was also named to the HOF All-2000’s Team. One of the toughest players he has faced: Tom Brady.
Dwight Freeney had high praise for Tom Brady
In an interview with the Players Tribune, Dwight Freeney had some very high praise for the Bucs QB.
I have to put Tom Brady on here because … well, you can’t not put Tom Brady on here.
Tom is the most disciplined quarterback I’ve ever played against. He’s always cool. You can’t shake him. You can’t rattle him. He also gets rid of the ball very quickly, and it’s frustrating because even when you do everything right — you fire off the ball and beat your man and get to the quarterback — most times, the ball is gone before you even get there because he’s making his reads and being decisive. His internal clock is uncanny.
He also has an incredible pocket presence. He’s not the most athletic or mobile quarterback, but he has great footwork, and he has that sixth sense that the best quarterbacks have where he can keep his eyes downfield and go through his progressions while feeling how the pocket is moving or breaking down around him. And he knows how to move up in the pocket at just the right time, or take a side step to buy him an extra split second to beat the pressure.
Tom just knows how to keep himself out of trouble better than any quarterback I’ve ever seen.
That’s what makes him Tom Brady.
