NFL

“Tom Brady knows how to keep himself out of trouble better than any quarterback” Dwight Freeney names NFL GOAT as one of the toughest players he has ever faced

“Tom Brady looks like he’s 25 years old”: Buccaneers’ QB coach Clyde Christensen says the NFL GOAT looks better than ever ahead of 2021 season.
Arth Chandra

Previous Article
"They both did what they had to do"– Fernando Alonso gives his verdict on Max Verstappen-Lewis Hamilton collision
Next Article
"Aaron Rodgers has played like a failed Jeopardy host": NFL Fans blast Packers QB after embarring game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1
Latest Posts