Kevin Durant picks Aaron Rodgers over Patrick Mahomes despite Chiefs QB signing record $503 million extension

Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes are two quarterbacks who are almost cut from the same cloth. However, Kevin Durant believes one is definitely above the other.

Both quarterbacks approach football the same way. They’re first and foremost pocket passers, but not in the way you’d imagine. Mahomes and Rodgers are at their most dangerous when they’re outside the pocket, not because they’ll scramble but because they can make any possible throw now.

The defense breaks down, either trying to sack either of the two quarterbacks and both Mahomes and Rodgers can find the tiniest of gaps to fit the football into.

Talent, Traits & Film:

Kevin Durant has a favorite between Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes

It’s hard to pick between Rodgers and Mahomes at the moment. Mahomes is the up-and-coming star in the league. He’s had a torrid start to his career, becoming only the second player to throw for 5,000+ yards and 50 touchdowns in a season aside Peyton Manning in his first full year as a starter.

Meanwhile, Rodgers has turned in two MVP seasons in back to back years at 38 years old. There’s no shortage of talent between the two.

Mahomes won a Super Bowl in his second year as a starter while the Packers have been ruling the NFC for the last few years. The gap between the two is very small.

However, if you ask Kevin Durant, he’ll go with Rodgers. In a Tweet, Durant sarcastically asked if people were crowning Mahomes over Rodgers now, replying to a now-deleted Tweet.

So now pat mahomes is considered a better football player than Rodgers? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) October 6, 2019

Polls suggest Rodgers is currently ahead, supporting Durant, but that might not be the case for long given Rodgers is in the last few years of his career. Rodgers may be better at the moment, but if you were to start a franchise right now, there’s no way you wouldn’t take Mahomes.

Mahomes signed a $503 million extension with the Chiefs, the highest money ever awarded in a contract, but Rodgers is still the highest paid player by virtue of a higher per-year salary.

