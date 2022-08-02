“Tom Brady lost $1 million for deflating footballs, but Deshaun Watson will lose only $345,000 for assaulting women?”: Contract loophole allows Browns QB to recover most of his $230 million contract

The NFL handed down a penalty for Deshaun Watson, and NFL fans are not happy given how the league responded to Tom Brady, Calvin Ridley, and other players.

24 massage therapists came out to lay allegations on Watson that he had sexually assaulted them during sessions. The incidents occurred while Watson was still a Houston Texan.

A grand jury didn’t find enough evidence to lay a punishment on Watson themselves, but the nature of the allegations makes everything murky.

Watson has been criticized beyond measure, and the victims have gone very far in explaining just how poorly they were treated by the quarterback. The NFL launched their own investigation and came back with a six-game suspension. However, in the grand scheme of things, those six games don’t look like much when compared to other punishments the NFL has laid down.

NFL suspensions:

Calvin Ridley: 17 games, betting

Vontaze Burfict: 12 games, targeting

DeAndre Hopkins: 6 games, PED

Martavis Bryant: Indefinitely, Weed

Josh Gordon: 25+ games, Weed

Darren Waller: 16 games, substance abuse DeShaun Watson: 6 games, 25 SV accusations — Tristen Kuhn (@KuhnTristen) August 1, 2022

NFL fans are livid comparing NFL punishing Tom Brady and Deshaun Watson

The NFL and Watson can still appeal the suspension. Watson is unlikely to, but Roger Goodell may appeal the decision for a longer sentence and heavier fines.

As it stands right now, Watson isn’t going to lose much money because of the way his contract is structured. He signed a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract with the Browns, but he found a way to structure it cleverly in the case of an extension.

As it stands, the first $44-45 million or so of his contract comes in the form of a signing bonus. That means that Watson’s salary for 2022-23 is only $1.035 million. Therefore, sitting out six games will only cost Watson around $345,000.

Deshaun Watson’s extension with the Browns:

Signing bonus: $44.965M

2022 salary: $1.035M

2023 salary: $46M

2024 salary: $46M

2025 salary: $46M

2026 salary: $46M $230M. All fully guaranteed. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 30, 2022

Under Deshaun Watson’s previous contract he would have lost $11.67M from a 6-game suspension. Now it’s $345K based on his base salary as part of his new #Browns deal. https://t.co/QAh3hd1RRk — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 1, 2022

When looking at other punishments, that seems a little low. The Patriots were fined $1 million and were docked a first round pick and a fourth round pick while Brady had to serve a four game suspension. That’s only two games less than Watson, and reports later proved that Brady was innocent as the balls deflated due to bad weather.

Fans are not happy at all with the NFL right now.

Tom Brady and the Pats lost $1 million for deflating footballs, but Watson will only lose $345,000 for assualting women — NBA Baller (@NBABall25993987) August 2, 2022

Deshaun Watson after sexually assaulting 26 different women, getting $200 million dollars and only receiving a six game suspension: pic.twitter.com/EkzC3CcrLp — Barstool Yinzers (@BarstoolBurgh) August 1, 2022

Want to know what is wrong wirh America? Deshaun Watson commits at least 24 known crimes and is free and suspended for 6 games.

Colin Kaepernick exercises his rights as a concerned citizen and is barred from the NFL. — Bob Muñoz (@bobmunoz) August 2, 2022

