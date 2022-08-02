Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews handed out icy $9,600 wedding invitation gifts in lieu of Chiefs QB’s $503 million extension

Patrick Mahomes signed one of the richest deals in NFL history. He then followed that by sending Rolex watches and Cartier bracelets as wedding invitations with Brittany Matthews.

Patrick Mahomes has made a name for himself as one of the league’s premier quarterbacks. The arm talent he possesses sets him apart from other quarterbacks in the league. After starting for just 2 years in the NFL, Mahomes signed the richest contract ever.

In his first year in the NFL, Mahomes spent his time watching Alex Smith quarterback the team into the playoffs. Following another disappointing loss, the team made the decision to switch over to Patrick Mahomes. In just his first year as a starter, Mahomes won league MVP and went score for score with Tom Brady in the AFC Championship Game.

He eventually lost in overtime where he was not able to even see the field. The following year, Mahomes was able to reach the Super Bowl and beat the San Francisco 49ers for his first championship.

Following the Super Bowl win, the Kansas City Chiefs smartly locked down Mahomes for the future. Mahomes signed a 10 year extension worth up to $503 million. Shortly after, Mahomes and his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, were expecting their first child and decided to get married.

We have heard of wedding return gifts, but invitation gifts are unheard of, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews decided to do it anyway

For their wedding, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Brittany Matthews thought to invite their guests in a rich manner. Friends of Brittany received a Cartier bracelet and friends of Patrick received a Rolex watch.

It has already been noted how much of a huge watch enthusiast Patrick Mahomes is. He owns many unique pieces that are worth an absurd amount. You can read more about it below.

The Cartier bracelet given out to Brittany’s friends was worth a modest $6,900. Patrick’s friends, on the other hand, received Rolex watches worth near $9,600.

This might seem like a small number when it comes to Patrick’s contract, but imagine how many guests they could have invited. A seemingly small dent in his contract could have accumulated to an expense that they might regret in the future.

