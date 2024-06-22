Tom Brady Reflects on His Major “Job as a Quarterback” With the Patriots

If there’s anyone who could be labeled a master of quarterbacking, it’s former Patriots QB Tom Brady. For two decades, he orchestrated the New England Patriots’ success, establishing a dynasty like no other. However, it wasn’t without its challenges. The former 199th pick had to dedicate himself to year-round training and meticulous analysis of game strategies, topics he candidly discussed during his recent chat with Colin Cowherd.

During his appearance on “The Herd,” Brady looked back on his time as a playmaker in the Bill Belichick system, in which he learned to adapt to tactics on the spot based on the defense’s actions.

Jumping into specifics, Brady discussed facing rivals like the Buffalo Bills and recounted intense strategy sessions held by his team. They meticulously examined tactics to identify weaknesses and craft plays that would catch opponents off guard, regardless of the potential outcomes.

“My job as a quarterback was always to delineate where the strengths and weaknesses were and was the play that I had called, was it able to take advantage of the weaknesses of the defense? And if it couldn’t, then I was supposed to get to a play that would,” Brady said.

Acknowledging that success isn’t achieved alone, Brady also gave credit to his former team for placing trust in him. For instance, Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman made the Patriots offense dominant. Gronk’s skills in blocking and catching posed a challenge for opponents while Edelman’s dependable performance with Brady was crucial for flawless play executions.

That said, as he transitions to the broadcast booth, Brady experiences a sense of familiarity. The structured setting brings back memories of the routines he perfected as a player.

TB12 Shares Insights Into His Saturday Night Prep and Approach to Analyzing Call Sheets

Having spent years dissecting defenses and making calls on the gridiron, Brady now aims to bring that acumen to his broadcasting role. So, how structured was Brady’s preparation during his playing days in Foxborough?

The former QB reminisced about how Saturday evenings were dedicated to refining game tactics. He explained how he and his team carefully went through the playbook (call sheet), predicting every game scenario.

Additionally, they studied obstacles such as blitzes, ensuring everyone knew their roles and could adjust quickly. According to the former NFL QB, this meticulous preparation sharpened his acuity. Therefore, when faced with pressure in a game, he could adapt quickly on the spot.

“Saturday night, we were so prepared and so focused. We were the opposite of tight, really. We were always relaxed because we had the answers to the test. I knew that. I went through the call sheet and let’s say we had 150 calls on the call sheet. There was a meeting at a squad meeting at 8:00. I would meet with the quarterback starting at 6:30 in the offensive quarter. We’d go through every single play on the call sheet and we’d do exactly what we did. Okay, this is the play, this is the run. What’s the one thing that could mess this run up?,” recalled Brady.

It will be interesting to observe Brady’s performance as an analyst considering the wealth of knowledge he possesses. Can his championship mindset transition to the world of broadcasting? One thing is certain; with his commitment and readiness, Tom Brady’s broadcasting career will thrive with each passing season.