Tom Brady Reminisces How He Fell in Love With Football: “Was a Backup QB on a Freshman Team That Didn’t Win”

Tom Brady had been the face of the NFL for two decades. From winning titles to breaking records, the QB did not leave any stone unturned to put him among the greatest of the game. The 7-time Super Bowl champion’s love for the game was unparalleled, dedicating himself fully to the sport he fell in love with from an early age.

However, the path was not all easy for Brady to walk on. Recently, TB12 sat down with Fortune Magazine for an exclusive conversation about leadership, which made him reminisce about his football journey. He revealed his situation as a backup QB for a struggling high school team, and not getting the chance to show his talent on the field:

” When I was a kid I fell in love with sports. When I started football as a freshman in high school, I was the backup QB on a freshman football team that didn’t win a game. We were 0-8 and we sucked so bad and they still wouldn’t put me on the field.”

He only got the starting job in his Junior year because the then-starter of their team had shifted to basketball. Getting to play as the starting QB, and winning for his team increased his love for the game.

His efforts weren’t in vain as that earned him the starting job for the Varsity team. Knowing he had an opportunity to shine, he started working on his throwing mechanics and learning how to play the position.

Brady’s teammates recognized the improvement in his game and appreciated the work he was putting in. That was the first instance of him growing into the role of a leader, knowing he needed to get better and work harder for his teammates. Individual glory wasn’t on his mind!

The leadership he developed during the early days of his footballing journey stayed with him throughout his NFL career. He displayed on multiple occasions what it means to be a leader and work toward the betterment of the team.

Tom Brady sidelined personal benefits to help the team succeed

Brady learned early on in his career that there is no 1 in the Team. This helped him grow in the role of the leader for the Patriots when he got the opportunity to start as QB1. Knowing it takes hard work and sacrifices to win, he didn’t hesitate to take a lesser contract when his team required him to.

According to Business Insider, TB12 made plenty during his long NFL career, nearly $200 million. As the league’s top quarterback, Brady was entitled to top-tier money, especially after winning a Super Bowl while still on his rookie contract. The 3-time MVP could have easily earned an additional $60–$100 million over his career. But he chose to leave that money on the table.

Unlike other QBs, he chose to focus on the team’s success, leading him to embody the true nature of a leader.