“Tom Brady’s retirement was like a death in my family”: Skip Bayless would be crushed if Bucs QB actually calls it quits after 22 seasons in the NFL

Tom Brady and his reported retirement sent shockwaves throughout the league. And nobody was more crushed than Skip Bayless.
On Saturday, Schefter posted on Twitter that “Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell (Jeff Darlington) and me.”
But there is a lot of confusion regarding the leaked rumours. Multiple figures from within the quarterback’s camp — including his agent and father — have denied the rumours. Several key members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers also say the all-time great quarterback has not yet made his decision.
But assuming the GOAT does end his career, long time Brady fan Skip Bayless was crushed.
Skip Bayless says Tom Brady has at least 5 years left
In a recent episode of The Skip Bayless Show, Bayless reacted to the sudden retirement news.
“I have been rocked, and I have been shocked,” said Bayless. “By the very sudden news that Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr. just might be calling it quits. It’s almost like a death in my family. I’m here to tell you, I’m having a hard time coming to grips with it.”
“Is that it?” he added. “I couldn’t even fathom. I scoffed, I laughed. Not Tom Brady.”
Tom Brady is widely considered the greatest NFL player of all time. He is a 7x Super Bowl champion, a 5x Super Bowl MVP, and a 3x NFL MVP. His list of accolades is ridiculously long. His longevity is unprecedented. Even after 22 years at the top of his game, he is still one of the best QBs in the league.
Even at the outstanding age of 44, Brady put up MVP number this season.
In leading the Bucs to a 13-4 record and the No.2 seed in the NFC, Brady finished the 2021 regular season with 719 passing attempts, 485 completions, 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdown passes. All of these make him just the third quarterback along with Drew Brees (2018) and Peyton Manning (2013) to lead the league in all four major statistical categories since 1991.