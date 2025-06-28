mobile app bar

Tom Brady and Sydney Sweeney Spark Buzz at Jeff Bezos’ Star-Studded Wedding

Sauvik Banerjee
Published

Sydney Sweeney, Tom Brady

Sydney Sweeney(left), Tom Brady(right); Credit: USA TODAY Sports

When someone worth over $263.8 billion ties the knot, it’s no surprise that the worlds of Hollywood and sports show up in full force. And this week, Venice is where all the action is. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are throwing a lavish wedding there, and it’s crawling with familiar faces, whether you’re into touchdowns or red carpets.

We’re talking Leonardo DiCaprio, Bill Gates, Usher, Oprah, the Kardashians; you name it. But the two who seem to be stealing the spotlight are NFL legend Tom Brady and Hollywood heartthrob Sydney Sweeney.

Following their recent attendance at the Gritti Palace party, several reports suggested that Brady and Sweeney have been hitting it off. The Kardashians, meanwhile, haven’t exactly been putting themselves out there, according to TMZ. Last time Kim and Brady were spotted together, dating rumors started swirling, too. Now, it’s all about Sydney Sweeney.

Brady is said to be the life of the party and spent some time deep in conversation with Sweeney, who is “f*cking beautiful” in person, as described by a TMZ source.

Brady has been single for a while now. He’s kept a low profile when it comes to his private life, especially after his brief fling with Russian model Irina Shayk in May 2023. Just a few months before that, he was linked to Kim Kardashian.

Reports now suggest Brady has no interest in reconnecting with Kim. Maybe things didn’t play out the way either of them hoped, or maybe he’s just busy making a new friend. Hint: She stars in the hit drama Euphoria, and her name’s Sydney.

That said, there has been no confirmation that the seven-time Super Bowl champion and Sweeney are romantically linked. They could just be talking business. Maybe even a brand collaboration. After all, Brady is going all in on being a businessman after retirement.

Even though there seems to be a new and very unexpected chemistry brewing between the two A-listers, there’s no reason to get excited just yet.

Sauvik Banerjee

Sauvik Banerjee is an NFL Content Strategist with a degree in English and Economics. A dedicated fan of the game for over seven years, his passion for football ignited after witnessing Tom Brady orchestrate the 28-3 comeback. In over three years of writing, but mostly strategizing, Sauvik has penned more than 1,300 articles, mainly focusing on the human stories behind the players and how the sport has transformed their lives. He loves watching Lamar Jackson on the field, as he is drawn to his dynamic, unpredictable style of play. When he’s not writing about football, you’ll find Sauvik running—something he’s loved since his track and field days. But one thing he is not wired to do is turn down a challenge on the chess board.

