Tom Brady Rocked a $265,000 Patek Philippe for His Broadcasting Debut During Cowboys vs. Browns

Sunday was a big night for Tom Brady, who made his broadcasting debut amid much anticipation. Given his enormous 10-year deal with Fox, worth $375 million, all eyes were on the NFL legend. However, while the audience had mixed reactions to the commentary, it was the luxurious watch on Brady’s wrist that drew many eyeballs.

The former seven-time Super Bowl champion looked dapper in the Cowboys vs. Browns season-opener, donning a double-breasted charcoal pinstriped suit. He completed the look with a woven navy foulard tie and an 18k rose-gold Patek Philippe Nautilus Travel Time watch. This timepiece is estimated to be worth $265,000 on the current market, though its list price stands at $119,010.

Mike Pereira and Tom Brady’s first booth interaction could have gone a little smoother… pic.twitter.com/RmJYFF1qQj — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 8, 2024

The hype around Brady’s first appearance as a live NFL analyst was building up throughout the offseason, considering the multi-million contract and his legacy with the New England Patriots. However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing for the former QB.

While his years of football experience were apparent, so were his nerves in an unexplored territory. “I’m still a rookie in here,” confessed Brady himself, referring to his panel of co-hosts, Tony Romo, Troy Aikman, and Cris Collinsworth.

Whether it was debut jitters or a momentary block, the 47-year-old experienced a few awkward moments during his first appearance in the booth. Nervous laughs and an uncomfortable fist bump also left fans cringing.

As football fans flocked to social media to express their disappointment with the commentary, attention was also thrown to the previous occupant of Brady’s job position, Greg Olsen, who was hailed as one of the league’s best until last season.

Fans demand justice for Greg Olsen

The majority of fans were not shy about sharing their opinions on Brady’s broadcasting debut and took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their criticisms. One user, in particular, commented that this might be the one area where the former NFL star falls short, while another went as far as to call Brady the “worst announcer.”

Finally, something Tom Brady fucking sucks at — Tom Thakkar (@TomAThakkar) September 8, 2024

I don’t want to overreact to week 1 but Tom Brady is the worst announcer in the NFL. — Dr. Jamie Jakes (@jamjks) September 8, 2024

Amongst the conundrum, a few netizens also expressed their sympathies for Greg Olsen, who was moved to the No. 2 team after Fox signed Brady in his position. The analyst doesn’t seem to be holding any grudges though, and had previously dismissed any feelings of “animosity or ill will” against the former Patriots quarterback.

This didn’t deter the fans from demanding justice for the announcer, with one internet user saying that Fox should be ashamed of their decision to replace Olsen.

I’ll say Tom Brady is absolutely dog shit and Fox should be ashamed of what they did to Greg Olsen — Dave (@BringOutDaGongs) September 8, 2024

I’ve heard enough of Tom Brady, justice for Greg Olsen — Molly (@FSUmollz) September 8, 2024

While the internet remains divided on their opinions about Brady in the commentary box, it will be interesting to see if the former Patriots star can showcase the charisma he had on the field as the season progresses and prove the naysayers wrong.