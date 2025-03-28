“The Most Hated Team in the NFL”: Kylie Kelce Calls Out Dallas Cowboys as Kelly Clarkson Defends America’s Team

Jerry Jones has built the Dallas Cowboys in a way that ensures one thing—whether you love them or hate them, you’re going to talk about them. And no one loves talking about the Cowboys more than Jerry himself. He never misses a chance to hype up his team, constantly making headlines on radio and TV. But for all the attention they get, America’s Team hasn’t delivered where it matters most.

Their last Super Bowl win? 1995. Three decades of playoff letdowns, combined with Jones’s smug confidence and the team’s constant media coverage, have made them one of the most polarizing franchises in sports. Even Kylie Kelce can’t stand them.

Of course, that might also have something to do with the fact that she is from Philly. On the Not Gonna Lie podcast, Kylie didn’t hold back as she let the world know that she hates the Cowboys. While she’s not exactly a fan of the Giants either, she admitted to Kelly Clarkson that Eagles and Giants fans share a rare bond over their mutual disdain for Dallas.

“I will tell you that I bond with Giants fans. For some reason, Giants fans meet my husband, they have like a truth serum and they immediately say,” I have to be honest I’m a Giants fan”. And I’m like everyone has their flaws but we can agree- ” F*ck the Cowboys.”

Clarkson, a Texas native and self-proclaimed Cowboys fan, didn’t argue. She even acknowledged that the Cowboys are the most hated team in sports. But, as she pointed out, that hatred only fuels their relevance—people might despise them, but they can’t stop talking about them.

Kylie chalked it up to brilliant marketing. Clarkson then brought up the team’s iconic cheerleaders, noting how they’ve become a cultural phenomenon in their own right. Even Kylie had to admit—America’s Sweethearts are pretty great.

The singer pointed out that cheering and supporting the Cowboys have produced a generation of dreamers. They are a hopeful bunch who are lured by the belief that “Every year is our year” when in reality, nothing has happened over the past three decades.

“It is like funny our team is probably one of the most hated but also because I think too we’re always so hopeful. I don’t think there has been more dreamers. Every year is our year.”

Jason’s wife hilariously called having such a mentality a sign of delusion.

Every NFC East team has now been to the Super Bowl or the NFC Championship since the last time the Dallas Cowboys played in the NFC game. Looks like that streak is likely to continue. Their off-season hasn’t been impressive, and they didn’t make any big additions. Most of the low-risk signings. They have yet to extend Micah Parsons. The hiring of Brian Schottenheimer looks like an uninspiring move.

Even their fans have no expectations of them. They haven’t done the one big thing this offseason that would most clearly signal a commitment to the future. And yet, they remain the highest-valued franchise in the NFL.