FACT CHECK: Has Patrick Mahomes Made More Money Per Pass Attempt Than Brock Purdy Has Made Per Game?

As this year’s Super Bowl approaches, the football fans are gearing up to witness a rematch between the Super Bowl LIV opponents. With their teams, come the two quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy who are arguably at different stages in their careers. Notably, one striking difference lies between them in their salaries, reflecting their positions in the league before the Super Bowl concludes.

Patrick Mahomes, 8th in the QBR stands as one of the highest-paid players in the NFL. With a lucrative contract, Mahomes commands a base salary of $8,600,000. This is augmented by significant bonuses, including a roster bonus of $34,900,000 and a workout bonus of $1,000,000. He has a cap hit of $57,358,269 which speaks volumes of his value to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The other side of the upcoming SB showdown is being led by Brock Purdy, who is still an emerging quarterback. The San Francisco 49ers acquired Purdy as the last draft pick in 2022. Therefore, it’s not shocking that he has one of the lowest-paid contracts in the NFL. Mr. Irrelevant’s four-year, $3,737,008 contract includes a modest signing bonus of $77,008. It is complemented by a guaranteed average annual salary of $934,252, fractional to Patrick Mahomes’ earnings.

The stark financial difference has sparked discussions especially as the Chiefs made the No.3 seeds against the 49ers as the top seed. Moreover, the two quarterbacks are set to engage in a Super Bowl drawing more comparisons than ever.

Crude Comparison Between Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy’s Financial Gains in the NFL

In the regular season, Patrick Mahomes recorded 597 pass attempts, along with additional 103 attempts in the postseason. Undoubtedly, he raked quite the cash with every throw pocketing a whopping $53,048 per pass attempt. Meanwhile, Brock Purdy who runs exceptionally behind on the financial numbers, earned a fraction of it for his per-game appearance. Purdy’s per-game earnings amount to $49,402 after leading the mighty Niners through a 12-5 season in 2023.

While the valley between the two players’ gains is gaping, there is more perspective required to decode the situation. Patrick Mahomes was drafted in 2015, making the 2023 regular season his 8th year in the NFL. The Chiefs’ quarterback has earned two Super Bowl rings and is looking forward to a third this Feb. 11 to earn dynasty status for the Chiefs’.

On the other hand, Brock Purdy is embarking on his second year in the NFL, infamously known as Mr. Irrelevant. Although he has transcended expectations with exceptional stats, he is still trying to overcome the tag of a ‘system QB’.

The upcoming Super Bowl will provide such an opportunity which can lead to his meteoric rise if he manages to emerge as a game-changer. The financial fate tied to the performance is a bonus, which shall arrive in due time if he continues to evolve like Mahomes.