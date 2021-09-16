“Had to document Mac Jones first NFL play”: Patriots rookie QB’s girlfriend Sophie Scott made a sweet gesture during week 1

Mac Jones showed why he deserved the starting spot for the New England Patriots after a stellar debut. And his girlfriend Sophie Scott was right there with him in the stands.

Mac Jones’ girlfriend is 20-year-old Sophie Scott from Massachusetts. The happy couple met during their time in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and have been dating since September of 2019.

She was a soccer player in high school and became a Division 1 recruit, but reportedly had to quit after injuring her ACL. Now, according to her LinkedIN, she works as a Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy aide at the University Orthopaedic Clinic & Spine Center in Tuscaloosa.

The couple moved to the Boston Area after Mac Jones was drafted. And Sophie Scott was there to support her Boyfriend during his NFL debut against the Miami Dolphins.

Sophie Scott showed her support for Mac Jones against the Miami Dolphins.

Scott shared a series of Instagram Story posts from Sunday’s season opener at Gillette Stadium, where Jones and the Pats suffered a Week 1 loss to the Dolphins, 17-16.

Scott a gameday photo with fellow WAG, Kayla McCarthy, who’s dating Patriots running back Damien Harris.

“@macjones_10 & @d.soaq ‘s biggest fans all season long,” she wrote in her caption. She also put up an Instagram Story, that said “Had to document @macjones_10’s first NFL play,” over a picture of her filming Mac Jones on the field.

Scott has been supporting Mac Jones ever since they moved to New England. Jones revealed that his girlfriend helps him walk through the playbook in their front yard. “She does a good job. Most of the time we just walkthrough in the yard. She’s actually helped me a lot,” Jones told Merloni & Fauria.

Sophie Scott is the real MVP keeping Mac Jones in check 😂 pic.twitter.com/U3RSh6VevM — Patriots Nation (@PatsNationCP) September 7, 2021

