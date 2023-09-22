Tom Brady Showers Praise on Michael Jordan, Lionel Messi & Other Legends Who Inspired Him to Go the Extra Mile

This is the first season in over 23 years that Tom Brady will not be a part of the NFL. Although he has completed his mission on the football field, the man is out motivating others to achieve their life goals. Looking back at his sources of motivation, Tom recently named a few legends. His list included the likes of Michael Jordan, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo, from whom he he derived a lot of motivation.

A little while ago, the 7x Super Bowl champion appeared alongside Patrick Bet David for a memorable chat. Brady, in his conversation with PBD, was very appreciative of all the people he sourced his inner fire from, and needless to say, it was one long list of athletes.

Tom Brady Names the Athletes Who Motivated Him to Push For More

Tom Brady recently admitted that he draws inspiration from athletes like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and other star athletes. During an appearance on Patrick Bet-David’s podcast, he said, “There’s a lot of guys that are prima donnas. You know, they were the prodigies; it just came easy for them, you know? I don’t think it came easy for Michael Jordan, as great as he was. LeBron’s been through a lot. It’s tough for LeBron, and he’s unbelievable. So, I love Steph Curry, like these are the guys that I look up to, and they inspire me.”

It won’t be wrong to say that the NFL legend sees Michael Jordan as a massive source of inspiration. He acknowledged MJ’s unparalleled status when he added how “everyone wanted to be like Mike, so like, even when I see Mike today, I’m still like, ‘That’s Michael Jordan right there, you know’. And I just think he’s the coolest guy, and you know I love his determination.”

After all, earlier in his career, TB12 aimed to break MJ’s record of 6 rings. More importantly, he strived and persevered by winning 7 championships. As it turns out, Brady is also a massive admirer of soccer legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. “What Messi’s doing here in Miami like unbelievable,” Tom said.

Like I see Cristiano Ronaldo I, I admire athletes as much as much as anybody else. These are the guys that I love,” He added. Now, that’s what you call finding inspiration in every corner after being termed ‘not good enough’ in the early days in the NFL.

Tom Brady Acknowledges Bill Belichick’s Massive Contribution in His Career

Tom Brady, in a recent candid conversation with PBD, expressed his sheer gratitude for the challenges he faced in his life. He even talked about perceived “enemies” that pushed him to break all limits. Tom said, “I think for me, I’m driven by enemies.” However, Patrick couldn’t help but ask if his seven Super Bowls were driven by his former coach, Bill Belichick.

To this, Brady couldn’t help but laugh, yet he somberly replied by saying, “if coach Belichick was to win a Super Bowl, this year I don’t think it takes anything away from me. I think it only adds to how great he is, like I have a great appreciation for him because without him I’m not sitting here today so like he wasn’t my competition.”

During the entire conversation, Tom didn’t shy away from acknowledging the stature of other sporting legends, and his former coach Bill Belichick, despite the fact that he himself is one of the finest athletes to ever bless the game of football.