Tom Brady Shows He Can’t Stay Away From Football When the Playoffs Are Near

Even after retiring from football, Tom Brady has stayed close to it by becoming a commentator. He is also a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. However, the GOAT still misses throwing the ball, especially in the postseason.

Brady took to Instagram to post a carousel of photos that showed him slinging the ball around on the beach with his kids. He looked to be having a wonderful time in the sand as not only a thrower but also a receiver. The former QB, at 47, looks great as well. He would fit right into the beach scene from the hit movie Top Gun; Maverick.

“The playoffs roll around and you can’t help but see how the ol’ arm feels,” Brady captioned the post with a laughing emoji.

Brady’s caption is what got everyone talking. Whenever fans see a former all-time great quarterback pick up the ball again, their minds immediately go to Brett Favre. Not only did Favre come out of retirement in 2008, but he also led the Vikings to an NFC title. Even Brady retired for 40 days before coming back to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 season. Would he consider it again?

While it is a long shot, fans of TB12 would be more than happy to see him return. And they expressed that in the comments.

One fan felt it was time for Brady to put down the commentator headset and consider a different path after his playing days — coaching.

It’s hard to imagine Brady as a coach. Some of the greatest players in their respective sports turned out to be awful at running a team. Wayne Gretzky, for instance, coached for four seasons and never sniffed the playoffs.

The moral here is that being a great player doesn’t mean you’ll be a great head coach. It’s usually the role players or players bordering stardom that find success in coaching. Guys like Steve Kerr, Dan Campbell, and DeMeco Ryans.

It’s also hard to imagine Brady making a return to the NFL. He seems to be enjoying the commentator life. He’s gotten better at it too, as the weeks have gone on, and he has a massive contract (10-year, $375 million) that will make him sleep soundly. It would take the most perfect situation with all of his favorite coaches to pull him away, and even that might not be enough.

Regardless, it’s still nice to see the former great having fun with his kids. Life at home has been rough for Brady following his divorce from Gisele Bundchen. The entire situation is one of the big “L’s” he has taken in his entire life.

Brady appeared as the main target in a roast in 2024 and had to take the brunt of jokes from comedians, highlighting how badly the relationship ended for him. He came out afterward saying he wasn’t thinking of his kids when he accepted the invitation, and that he regrets them having to hear and deal with the aftershock of it all.

“I loved when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun. I didn’t like the way that it affected my kids. It’s the hardest part about — the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way, and then all of a sudden you realize I wouldn’t do that again because of the way that it affected, actually, the people that I care about the most in the world.”

Brady was, however, paid a large sum of cash for the appearance. And he seems to be having a great time with his kids even after the fact. It’s a great way for him to relax before commentating on some of the highest-stakes games of the season.