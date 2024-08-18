Tom Brady Stands Up for Team USA Athletes Earning Less Than $50,000 a Year

Sep 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots former quarterback Tom Brady speaks during a halftime ceremony in his honor during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha – USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady was one of the NFL superstars who attended the 2024 Paris Olympics. The seven-time Super Bowl champion fully embraced the spirit of the multi-sport event by cheering for American gymnastics superstar Simone Biles and later was spotted catching up with LeBron James and his gold-medal-winning USA Basketball teammates. However, Brady’s involvement went beyond merely being a spectator in the stands.

With the conclusion of the global sporting event, Brady, in a video shared by Team USA, made sure to highlight that Team USA athletes are largely fan-funded. This essentially means that athletes who aren’t household names often earn less than $50,000 annually.

As the Olympians head home to prepare for their upcoming competitions and the Paralympians get ready for the Paris Paralympics, the former NFL star made sure fans understand that these athletes have been enduring financial challenges despite representing their nation on the global stage.

Therefore, he encouraged everyone to invest in the cause by making a donation.

Once the video surfaced online, fans were thrilled with how TB12 went the extra mile for Team USA athletes. Flocking to the comments, one fan playfully imagined a scenario where a bald eagle flew past Brady, symbolically thanking him for his contribution to Team USA’s success.

Similarly, a second fan joked about Brady possibly joining in on flag football at the grandest stage, as it is set to make a comeback at the 2028 LA Olympics.

Tom Brady is winning hearts as much as championships! Fans are rallying behind his support for Team USA athletes. pic.twitter.com/rQeSsA0Cwa — PopStrom (@PStrom50480) August 18, 2024

A third fan praised his kindness, while others showered love on the former QB for his unwavering commitment to helping athletes beyond football.

Following his brief trip to the Paris Olympics, Brady is now set to transition into his new role as an NFL commentator for Fox. With flag football being added to the LA 2028 Olympic lineup, there’s a chance we might see more of Brady at future Olympic events, as one fan highlighted earlier.