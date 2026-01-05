Despite $1M Incentives, Keenan Allen to Face Tough Test Against Drake Maye After Chargers’ Loss

For all of the success that the Los Angeles Chargers have managed to gather in recent weeks, the 2025 regular season was still somewhat of a mixed bag for the franchise. Injuries to both the offensive line and the running back room, as well as to Justin Herbert, hindered the offense for most of the year, but the year also saw the return of some friendly faces, like Keenan Allen and an 11-win record, making it an overall success.

Allen himself earned an extra $1 million in incentives in Week 18 by recording 6 catches and 28 receiving yards, vindicating his decision to reunite with the Chargers after spending the 2024 season as a Chicago Bear. Simply put, there’s a lot to celebrate in Los Angeles right now, but with the playoffs being just around the corner, it’s not likely that the party will last very long.

The Chargers’ 19-3 loss to the Denver Broncos will lock them in as the AFC’S no. seven seed for this year’s postseason race, meaning that Los Angeles will have to take on the no. two seed New England Patriots in their first trial of the playoffs. The Chargers have won each of their last two head-to-head meetings against New England, but apart from that, it’s the Patriots who have won seven of their last 10 overall meetings.

Prior to the start of Week 18, the Patriots’ quarterback, Drake Maye, was leading the league in completion percentage, yards gained per pass attempt, passer rating, and QBR. And with 38 points scored against the Miami Dolphins in Week 18, New England will officially head into the postseason being ranked as one of the most potent offenses in all of professional football.

Even though Maye is just a sophomore and this is Mike Vrabel’s first year as the head coach of the team, the Patriots have somehow managed to reignite their old selves, but if there’s anyone who can put a stop to their resurgence, it’s the Chargers, who have allowed the sixth fewest passing yards and the fourth fewest completions of any team in the league this year.

It’s unfortunate that neither team will be at 100% for this one, but then again, almost no one is at this time of year. The Chargers have the grittiness that it takes to limit this explosive Patriots offense, but the New England winter is anything but kind to Californians.

These two teams are set to give fans one of the most explosive match ups of the entire postseason. It’s just a shame that it’s happening in the first round of the playoffs, as these two quarterbacks both deserve to battle on a much grander stage.