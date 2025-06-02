“My Dad Just Built a New Chill Spot”: Deion Sanders Jr. Takes Fans Through Sanders Estate That Got Multiple Lakes

Deion Sanders with his sons Shedeur Sanders (left) and Deion Sanders Jr. (right) on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders is a devout Christian, a dedicated family man, and his children’s biggest supporter. He’s gone to great lengths to create an environment where his family could flourish—investing heavily to ensure they had the best of everything, including a stunning home. Spread across an enormous 5,000-acre property in Texas, the Sanders estate boasts multiple sprawling mansions, giving each of Deion’s children their own space and privacy.

Deion Sanders Jr., a.k.a. Bucky, recently gave fans a glimpse of the expansive ranch. Nature surrounds the property, and lakes dot the landscape, along with what Bucky jokingly described as “a whole lot of bugs.”

Greenery covers every corner, with grass, flowers, and trees stretching as far as the eye can see. Mini-golf courses span the grounds, and small lakes pop up throughout the land, perfect for Coach Prime, who loves to fish. The estate is so large that Bucky had to drive around in his car to showcase it all.

Inside, the house reflects thoughtful design and attention to detail. The walls are bright white, with ample lighting and open-concept spaces. Chandeliers hang throughout the home, adding elegance. The kitchen follows an open floor plan, equipped with a large island and top-tier amenities. A big dining table sits across the kitchen. There’s even a private theater room with seating for 10–15 people.

The atmosphere across the property is peaceful and serene, thanks to the surrounding lakes. Deion has even built a small pier over the water that leads to the main house, enhancing the tranquil vibe. A fan of Asian architecture, he placed two samurai statues—each wielding a katana—at the entrance.

According to Bucky, his father recently “built a new little chill spot out here.” The hangout spot on the ranch, complete with another mini-golf area, a canopy-covered seating space, and sturdy stone pillars that give it a relaxing yet regal touch, is, according to Bucky, “pretty cool.”

Coach Prime went all out on his ranch, sparing no expense to turn it into an athlete’s paradise. He installed a full turf football field, a basketball court, a luxury pool, and a hot tub—creating the ultimate retreat for training and relaxation.

Nestled deep in the countryside, the ranch faces more than just bugs as the property teems with wildlife, including hogs, snakes, frogs, and turtles. But Deion isn’t fazed. A true outdoorsman, he keeps a 12-gauge shotgun close and doesn’t hesitate to hunt when needed. Reports say he spent $1.5 million on the property, and judging by the scale and features, it looks worth every penny.