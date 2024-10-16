After Apologizing for Yelling at Eagles Fans, Nick Sirianni Admits His “Energy Needs to Be Devoted Towards Coaching”

In the dying moments of the Eagles-Browns matchup, head coach Nick Sirianni was seen chirping aggressively at his fans, even taunting them with hand gestures. Consequently, the tactician faced criticism for what many interpreted as his response to the boos directed at him in the first quarter. Luckily for Eagles fans, the drama is over, as Nick has assured supporters that his energy will now be solely towards his players.

In his latest appearance on the Sports Radio network “94WIP,” Nick doubled down on his apology and implied that his energy got carried away in the heat of the moment. The Eagles head coach then clarified that his energy wasn’t stemming from the boos or any other criticism he had received from fans over the last few months.

Sirianni expressed that he is inherently energetic in all aspects of his life, and the tussle with the fans on the sidelines was one of the rare moments when he let his emotions get the better of him.

That said, Sirianni has promised not to repeat what happened on the sidelines, assuring that he now intends to channel his energy solely to his coaching.

“My energy needs to be devoted towards coaching the players my butt off. I think if you spend any time here or when out at practice or out in the meetings, my energy is high and I’m constantly trying to coach these guys high. (And) That’s where it needs to be focused.”

Notably, Sirianni apologized to the fans following the game as well, stating that was just “excited” after the win, nothing more.

“What I was really doing was trying to bring energy, enthusiasm yesterday. And I’m sorry and disappointed about how my energy was directed at the end of the game,” he further explained, via the team’s official manuscript.

Another controversy stemming from that outing was Sirianni bringing his three kids to the post-match press conference. Many saw this as a ploy by the head coach to evade the tough questions from the press. According to Nick, however, the intention was more emotional than anything.

Sirianni claims no malice in bringing kids to press conference

According to Nick, the majority of his football memories in childhood stemmed from his father’s exploits as a football coach. Sirianni revealed that his father always had him closer to the field, and this is something that he wanted to pass on to his children.

The Eagles head coach also noted the cutthroat nature of the league and expressed gratitude for every win under his belt. He argued that winning is hard in the league, and thus, each victory should be celebrated. So, having his kids at the press conference is just a sign of him sharing that joy with them.

“My only intention is to share a moment you know… l’ve learned in this game that it’s hard to win and you have to appreciate the wins. If you don’t appreciate the wins, it is a miserable, long, and lonely experience. So my only intention is my love for my family and want them to share that moment with me.”

A reason to believe the Eagles HC for his reasoning is that he has previously brought his kids to the press conference after the Eagles’ wins. But never when they lost.

Now that we know Nick’s side of the story, it’s best to cut him some slack and make peace, because Sirianni wants nothing but the best for his family, and that includes his team.