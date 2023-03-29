Tom Brady Superfan Veronika Rajek’s Cryptic Instagram Story Is Raising a Lot of Eyebrows

The Slovakian super fan of Tom Brady went viral for professing her love for him. Veronika Rajek, who is a popular bikini and lingerie model, has earned a massive following of 4.4 million followers on Instagram. She shares sizzling pictures of herself in skimpy bikinis and sexy lingerie. Recently, Rajek shared a mysterious message on her Instagram Story which must have left her fans scratching their heads.

The blonde bombshell became a well-known name on social in a relatively lesser amount of time. The 27-year-old achieved a lot of success in the modeling industry and strives to become better. However, Veronika shared a quote on her Instagram story that seemed suspicious.

What was the meaning of the Instagram Story Veronika Rajek shared?

Veronika Rajek shared a quote from an account called @thomaslelu. The quote read: “Remember when you wanted what you correctly have.” The model must be reminiscing about the time when she was a young girl living in Slovakia.

Her rapid rise to fame started from a humble background. She was not always this confident or privileged as she is now. The gorgeous model gave an exclusive interview with MARCA. There, she talked about her various life experiences. Rajek revealed what her childhood was truly like and what she did in order to get as famous as she is.

Veronika’s journey from being a small-town Slovakian girl to the sexiest bikini model on social media

Rajek grew up in a small village in Slovakia and had a difficult childhood. “I wasn’t born in a mansion and wasn’t fed with a silver spoon; my parents worked hard to try and support us.” Just like Brady’s former wife, Rajek was also bullied in school for being too tall. But as she grew up, she realized that her tall frame was her best trait, as it helped her catapult her modeling career.

The gorgeous babe did not let the voices of her haters get to her. In fact, it trained her to become resilient to the online bullying she faces. “The bullying has actually helped me personally too. It helped become who I am now- if someone bullies me on the internet, it really doesn’t affect me because I had to deal with some much of it at a young age.”

She also had the most unbelievable scouting story, like the Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. When Veronika was 14 years old, a scout spotted her at a local town fair. Thus began her modeling journey. Veronica Rajek took the opportunity and moved from Slovakia to Mexico where she does beachy shoots. Now, the model is aspiring to be a better version of herself by being persistent.