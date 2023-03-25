“People Online Punish Me”: Tom Brady’s Rumored Girlfriend Veronika Rajek Reflects on How She Constantly Gets Body Shamed for Not Having a Big A**

Veronika Rajek gained popularity because of her one post that got NFL fans scratching their heads. The Slovakian has been a long-time fan of the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, Tom Brady, and thus showed her love for him. Since that post, Rajek’s followers on Instagram have skyrocketed. Fans thought she was Tampa Tom’s secret girlfriend, though no confirmation was made. Apart from being a Brady fan, the 27-year-old is one of the hottest bikini models on Instagram. However, even someone as toned and sexy as she faces bullying.

Rajek, who has 4.3 million followers on Instagram, posts pictures in bikinis and lingerie. Hence, it is important for the model to stay in shape. Recently, she gave an exclusive interview with MARCA where she talked about the pains she goes through while building a fit and athletic figure.

Fans pester Veronika Rajek for not being able to enhance this body part

The 5’11” beauty has a stunning figure that makes fans go ‘ooh la la!’ Fans think that even though she has such a taut body, she is still too curvy. In the past, the model has insisted and even gone to great lengths to prove that her upper body assets were natural. She revealed in the interview that she has always been an athletic person. However, despite spending hours in the gym, she is unable to grow a big b**t.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veronika Rajek,MBA.,MSc (@veronikarajek)

“I love doing abs and I also do squats but I have to be honest. Because I’m so tall, it’s difficult for me to have a big butt! Some people online always try and punish me and say I don’t have an ass but I’m 5ft 11, so it’s normal that it’s smaller. It will never huge but it’s muscly.”

She thinks that people have unrealistic expectations. Despite all the bullying she faces, she makes it her mission to push herself to be better than ever.

Is Rajek on OnlyFans?

Fans go crazy when they see tantalizing and seductive pictures of Rajek. Some even wonder if she is on OnlyFans, where she provides exclusive content. The Instagram model revealed in the video that she constantly got blocked from Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram. In 2021, her account on Instagram got deleted. It was strange to her because, even though she is a lingerie and bikini model, she never showed her n*****s or the bottom side of her body.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veronika Rajek,MBA.,MSc (@veronikarajek)

“That’s why I started OnlyFans, because I can make the lingerie and bikini content that I want without my account being shut down.”

Although she posts her pictures on the popular website freely, she never gave thought to post nude pictures. “I’ve never done explicit content and I’m not on the way to doing it because it’s just not me…I am not trying to impress people that want to see naked bodies because it’s not my style. It’s not out of my comfort zone, it’s out of my moral zone. I have morals which I don’t want to step out of.”