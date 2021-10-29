“Tom Brady Was Businesslike, But He Also Liked Having Fun”: When Tom Brady Would Torment Matt Cassel With Pranks and Endure Retaliation For It

An all-time classic NFL prank — stuffing a teammate’s car with packing peanuts — once found its way to the Patriots locker room when Tom Brady and Matt Cassel got into a prank war.

Until Tom Brady became ‘Tampa Tom’, most people still perceived him as being quite serious. He had the image typical of someone who played for Bill Belichick for two decades.

It wasn’t until Brady made the move to Florida, and got more involved on social media and with marketing his many products, that fans got a better glimpse at the 44 year old’s personality off the field. In fact, he quickly went from easily the most hated player in the league to one of the most likable.

Fans were finally able to see that Brady is actually a pretty funny and wholesome guy. But apparently, he always knew how to have a good time. There’s tons of stories from his ex-teammates and former coaches about the type of person he was off the gridiron.

This one from RB Kevin Faulk, who played 13 seasons in new England, is particularly entertaining. It’s nothing new when it comes to NFL locker rooms, but Faulk explained to ESPN a few years ago how Brady and Matt Cassel would do their best to prank each other.

Kevin Faulk Recounts How Tom Brady and Matt Cassel Would Trade Pranks

“Tom was always businesslike, but he also liked to have fun,” Faulk remembered. “So one day, we all walk into the locker room and three tires from Matt Cassel’s car are all at his locker. Nobody knows where the fourth tire is, but Cassel’s car, in the parking lot, is on blocks.”

“They were playing pranks on each other, it was Tom who did it, and Cassel sort of looked around and said, ‘What can I do, man?'”

Though Cassel was initially dumfounded, he eventually figured out a way to get his payback. “Well, a couple of offensive linemen decided that they wanted to help,” Faulk continued.

“They wanted to leave Mr. Brady a little treat for when he was going home from practice. So Brady gets to his car and what does he find: It is filled with a bunch of packing peanuts.”

Also read: “I want that seventh ring”: Tom Brady manifested Buccaneers Super Bowl run by almost switching jersey numbers