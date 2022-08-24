$98.5 million OL Ronnie Stanley who played just one game since 5-year deal with Ravens is still not fit enough to practice

Ronnie Stanley signed a monumental 5-year extension deal with the Ravens in 2020. However, since then, he has played just a solitary game for his team due to an ankle injury. Can he turn things around this season?

The Baltimore Ravens sure have a bunch of talented individuals on the roster who are capable of guiding the team to a title-winning season.

However, for that to happen, they need to be fit enough to play. The Ravens are going through a really rough patch when it comes to ensuring that the star players in the unit and physically fit and ready to compete.

Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, running back Mike Davis, rookie center Tyler Linderbaum and wide receiver Tylan Wallace are getting better after sustaining injuries.

Meanwhile Linderbaum and Wallace returned to practice on Tuesday, few big names were still missing among which Ronnie Stanley’s name stood out like a sore thumb.

Ronnie Stanley has played in one game since signing a five-year, $98.75 million extension in 2020 and still isn't practicing. The Ravens have had some horrible luck with big contracts lately. — Dustin (@_dustincox) August 23, 2022

Also Read: “Lamar Jackson Deserves $500 Million Like Patrick Mahomes”: HOF QB Steve Young Claims Ravens Star Has GOAT Potential

Ravens coach John Harbaugh says Ronnie Stanley is finally looking in good shape

Stanley has been with the Ravens since 2016. He has played a major part in guiding the team to several important wins. However, the incredibly talented offensive lineman is going through the toughest phase in his career at this point.

Stanley signed a massive 5-year extension deal worth $112.8 million (in maximum total value) back in October 2020 with the Ravens. The deal allowed him to become the highest paid offensive lineman in the competition. However, he picked up a season-ending ankle injury a couple of days after signing the deal.

Since then, Stanley hasn’t been able to contribute much to the team. He got to play just a solitary game after signing the monumental deal which is indeed unfortunate.

Providing some respite to the Ravens fans, head coach John Harbaugh recently suggested that Ronnie is actually shaping up nicely. “I got to watch Ronnie out here before practice with the trainers; he looks like he’s in really good shape,” he said.

He went on to add that he wants to see Ronnie and Bowser out in the field for the coming three weeks. The Ravens would want Ronnie to get going as soon as possible and coach Harbaugh’s words do seem encouraging. It will be interesting to see how the champion lineman performs once he gets all set and ready for the season.

Also Read: Arch Manning is to Peyton Manning and Eli Manning what Bronny James is to billionaire LeBron James