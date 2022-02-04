“Tom Brady will always be a Patriot”: Mark Wahlberg believes NFL legends legacy will always be in New England regardless of Tampa Bay Super Bowl win

After 22 glorious years, Tom Brady finally decided to hang up his cleats. And Mark Wahlberg had high praise for the legend despite Patriot snub in retirement message.

After a ton of media speculation and conjecture on Tom Brady and his reported retirement, the GOAT took to social media to pen down a message to thank the world.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention,” he wrote in part.

Brady wrote a beautiful message to his team, his fans and all the relationships he made across the years. But he snubbed the New England Patriots in his initial statement. However, the 44 year old did put up a follow up message after the Patriots put out their statement for the QB, thanking the team and the fans for 20 sensational years.

Regardless of all the drama, Actor and long time Patriots fan Mark Wahlberg spoke about his friends retirement.

Mark Wahlberg said Tom Brady will always be a Patriot

Actor Mark Wahlberg spoke about Tom Brady and his future outside of football.

“He’ll always be a Patriot,” Wahlberg said. “I don’t think one season, one championship, or two seasons in Tampa is going to take away from the legacy and his mark that he put on New England and in the NFL as a whole. So he’ll always be a Patriot.”

“I haven’t reached out to him yet. I don’t want to bother him. He’s a busy dude,” Wahlberg explained. “He’s got a lot going on, probably lots to do with the family, but you know, at the right time, I’ll reach out to him.”

“I think he’s done so much for football, certainly for New England, even for Tampa,” the actor said. “It’s nice for him to go out on his own terms and go and enjoy the rest of his life. And many, many great things to come from him. I wouldn’t be surprised if he didn’t go conquer the world and become the GOAT at something else.”

Wahlberg, who is from the Boston area, and Tom Brady have been friends for years. The 7 time Super Bowl champ made several appearances with Wahlberg on screen, like in the Movie Ted 2 and in HBO’s Entourage.

