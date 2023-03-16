Mark Wahlberg’s Wild Prediction About Baker Mayfield Succeeding Tom Brady Comes True 5 Years Later

Mark Wahlberg is undoubtedly one of Hollywood’s most famous actors. Not just in America, but around the world as well. Apart from his acting skills, it seems he can also accurately predict the future. His skills as a fortune teller came to light after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Baker Mayfield to be their replacement for Tom Brady. Just like Wahlberg said would happen.

The #1 pick of the 2018 NFL Draft struggled through last season as he switched two teams. However, he has managed to stay afloat long enough for a second chance to come his way. Filling the shoes left behind by the 7x Super Bowl champion is no simple feat. However, Mark Wahlberg once believed Mayfield was the natural successor to Brady.

Mark Wahlberg had full faith in Baker Mayfield to succeed Tom Brady

Wahlberg’s prediction about Mayfield came way back in 2018 and with perhaps a few varied minor details. This was a time when Brady was still playing for the Patriots, and no one ever predicted he’d leave the New England outfit to join Tampa Bay. Naturally, one can only assume Wahlberg meant Mayfield would succeed Brady at New England once the legendary QB retired.

Or, maybe he meant Mayfield will reach the level of success Brady has. 5 years and another ring later, that might just be a tad bit out of reach for Mayfield. However, he’s only 27, and Brady played till he was 45. If that is anything to go by, Mayfield still has a long time to win 7 Super Bowl rings. Rest assured, he’ll have Mark Wahlberg cheering him on from the stands at each and every one of those Super Bowls.

Tampa Bay set up a rivalry for the QB1 position, but Mayfield is likely to win out

The 2017 Heisman Trophy winner signed a 1-year, $8.5 million contract with the Buccaneers. However, he is not the only QB eyeing to be the starter. Kyle Trask, the Bucs’ second-round pick from the 2021 NFL draft, is also looking to make a name for himself in the league. Baker Mayfield certainly has more pressure on him to prove his worth to the team. Though Mayfield has more experience on his side.

The veteran QB will likely win this pre-season encounter with the rookie QB. However, that’s not why the Bucs signed him, and he certainly did not come to Tampa Bay just to duel with a rookie signal caller. The aim is to recreate the same levels of success that they once had with Tom Brady. Both parties had a rather difficult season last year, so this is a great opportunity to start fresh and reach greater heights.

