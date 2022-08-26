Basketball

Michael Jordan owns 23 of the 46 “Wahlburger 4s” but Mark Wahlberg’s son was keen on getting $100,000 for them

Michael Jordan owns 23 of the 46 "Wahlburger 4s" but Mark Wahlberg's son was keen on getting $100,000 for them
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
"Please, Ben, do not repeat that shot": Journalist requests Ben Stokes to keep sixes away from glass windows at Old Trafford
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Michael Jordan owns 23 of the 46 "Wahlburger 4s" but Mark Wahlberg's son was keen on getting $100,000 for them
Michael Jordan owns 23 of the 46 “Wahlburger 4s” but Mark Wahlberg’s son was keen on getting $100,000 for them

The Wahlburger 4s are selling for insane prices – no wonder even his son wanted…