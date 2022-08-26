Michael Jordan owns 23 of the 46 “Wahlburger 4s” but Mark Wahlberg’s son was keen on getting $100,000 for them

The Wahlburger 4s are selling for insane prices – no wonder even his son wanted to make some quick cash off them.

On the season finale of “Sneaker Shopping with Complex“, Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart made a rare double appearance. Promoting their new movie, they had some interesting quips to share. Mark had one particularly interesting story, something that is the story of the youth of today.

Mark and Jordan’s brands have an interesting collaboration – the Wahlburger Air Jordan 4s. Those sneakers are an ode to The Wahlberg restaurant, which is in many locations. These shoes are coveted by many, owing to their sheer rarity. One such pair almost came onto the market, courtesy of young Wahlberg himself.

Mark’s son had put his pair up for sale, without his knowledge. Knowing how much they’re selling for, can anyone blame him? Once he caught wind of the behind-the-back sale, he had to pull the deal. Sneaky guy, the young fella!

There are a lot of Air Jordan 4s that are fan favorites – The Wahlburger 4s are probably at the top of a lot of people’s lists

The Eminem 4s and the Travis Scott Friends and family 4s have been the name of the game, but the Wahlburger 4s have their charm. Only 46 pairs exist in the world, and 23 of them are for Michael Jordan. The only other pair that don’t command the hype, but deserve them are the OVO collaboration in 2017.

As all the other famous shoes go, PJ Tucker has one pair, even though they are only friends and family. How that happens, only PJ knows. Get that bag, sir, because wearing a 100k sneaker on the court cannot be done by anyone. We love the confidence, and the sheer gall to wear something as expensive as a house just for fun.

Green Air Jordans are not MJ’s favorite – they remind him of the Celtics. But these, he approves, maybe because Mark Wahlberg is a good friend of his.

