Tom Brady’s Broadcasting Career: 7x Super Bowl Champ Is in No Mood to Leave Fox Anytime Soon

Tom Brady acknowledges fans as he walks into the tunnel before the NFC divisional round between Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.; Credit – unfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tom Brady has pursued multiple paths post his NFL career. He first signed a massive 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox as a broadcaster, then became a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. Since owning an NFL franchise comes with significant responsibilities, rumors have circulated about him stepping back from the Fox booth. However, the GOAT has finally cleared the air, reassuring everyone that he will return to the airwaves—hopefully for many years to come.

Advertisement

Brady announced the news via The Herd with Colin Cowherd. During his appearance, he talked about how he doesn’t know where the rumors about him stepping back originated from, adding that they were entirely false.

“I don’t know where these [rumors] come from. I know it always say, ‘Sources close to Brady,’ but I’ve had the best time at FOX. I’ve loved going into the booth every time and working with such great people… I watched so many games from the sideline, and now I’m sitting up in the booth and seeing it from a different perspective. I’ve loved the whole process and diving into all these different teams.”

It seems as though Brady isn’t in any hurry to get out of the broadcast booth. And he’s done a solid job in his first season calling games. In the beginning, his timing was a bit off and there were some awkward moments with his partner, Kevin Burkhardt. But throughout the season, he’s refined his commentary game and become a nice addition to the crew.

Brady as a Commentator

Commentating on live sporting events is one of the toughest gigs to master. It requires quick thinking and exceptional communication skills—qualities Brady possesses. However, it’s still uncertain whether he can continue to grow and consistently keep fans entertained.

We’ve had other QBs in recent years attempt a broadcasting career. Drew Brees and Matt Ryan to name a few. Both were unengaging despite being two of the most accomplished quarterbacks in NFL history. Ryan won an MVP, and Brees shattered records. But those achievements don’t necessarily translate to being an entertaining commentator.

However, credit where it’s due: Brady started off rough but has since improved. The biggest change has been the chemistry he’s built with Burkhardt throughout the season. The two now share more jokes and have created a more relaxed vibe in the booth compared to the beginning of the year.

For Brady, it’s all about getting reps. The more games he calls, the better he’ll become. He’s set to call the Super Bowl, putting his skills on full display for even non-football fans to critique.