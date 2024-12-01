“Tom Brady’s Not Eating Any Good Thanksgiving Food”: Kay Adams Calls Bluff on TB12’s Turkey Day Plans on Fox’s Set

Kay Adams wasn’t at all convinced that Tom Brady‘s plans for Thanksgiving were anything like a typical American’s. And you might just agree with her.

During the broadcast of the New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys game, Brady received the “bad news” (air quotes) that he had to work on Turkey Day. He pretended to be surprised and disappointed, as his panelists burst into laughter. The former quarterback played along, certainly convincing fans that he had other plans. But not Kay Adams.

On the UpandAdamsShow, the sports commentator called Brady’s Thanksgiving plans a bluff.

“He was joking about how he has to work on Thanksgiving, and he’s going to be eating all this turkey. And I was like, ‘This dude isn’t eating any turkey.'”

Adams even had Brady’s former teammate Lavonte David on the show to the record straight.

“No, no, no, no,” David quickly remarked. “To this day, I still haven’t seen Tom eat anything (rich food). I don’t even know what he eats. So, I know he’s not eating no turkey.”

David and Brady won a Super Bowl together back in 2021 and shared a locker room for the better part of three seasons. The fact that the all-pro linebacker never happened to see his QB eat any sort of cheat food is mind-boggling. That said, Brady has been known as the “plant-man” ever since he revealed his dietary habits in his TB12 book back in 2017.

He eats 80% plant-based foods while leaving just 20% for animal products. He likes to eat foods that are organic and locally sourced, focusing on proteins, including leaner proteins like fish. He also drinks a ton of water throughout the day and likes to go to bed around 8:30 pm. However, Brady does allow cheat meals from time to time.

All of this is in an effort to reduce inflammation and boost his energy levels. And while turkey is known as a healthier meat compared to the rest, Adams still wasn’t having it,

“We know you’re not eating no turkey, Tom!”

And like Adams and David, most of us fans weren’t convinced by Brady’s ploy to relate to the Thanksgiving audience. When the opportunity presented itself to indulge in some “turdecken” — a combination of turkey, duck, and chicken — live on the air, Brady took one small bite of a turkey leg and was done eating. All the while, his play-by-play partner, Kevin Burkhardt, stuffed his face and went silent for almost a minute.

It was a funny moment during the show that reminded us of the strict diet Brady follows. However, since the former quarterback has signed a decade-long contract with FOX, maybe next year, he’ll make an exception and eat a “turducken” like he means it.