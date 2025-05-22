mobile app bar

“I Told Him He Needs a Little Work”: Lamar Jackson’s Ravens Teammate Gets Honest About the QB’s Acting Debut

Reese Patanjo
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Lamar Jackson

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) celebrates after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Lamar Jackson made his acting debut earlier this week. The star Ravens quarterback cameoed in an episode of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, playing the character named “E-Tone.” And he did a pretty good job! Lamar delivered two lines convincingly in a scene with popular rap artist Joey Bada$$.

What’s even cooler is that Lamar has been a fan of the show for a long time. Back in 2023, he tweeted that he was a huge fan and wanted to appear in a few episodes. Well, the two-time MVP just got his wish.

But when his teammate Isaiah Likely saw the performance, he wasn’t as blown away as others were. He thought Lamar needed to loosen up a bit and ease into the scenes instead of looking so tense.

“I have seen E-Tone,” Likely told Kay Adams on her show Up & Adams. She then asked what he thought of the performance.

“I told him he needs a little work, obviously. I’m his acting coach, so I tell him like what he could do better, what he couldn’t. I just told him to just relax. You ain’t gotta be all ‘grrr’ all the time. Just relax a bit.”

The star tight end’s comments got a good laugh out of Adams. It’s pretty funny to imagine Likely playing acting coach to his quarterback. Definitely the kind of behind-the-scenes footage fans would love to see.

Despite the criticism from his teammate, Lamar seems like he’s happy to have been a part of a show that he’s loved for years. But he also shared in an interview with People that he was mostly focused on not messing anything up when it was his turn to read lines. 

“I’m around Joey Bada$$ and these guys, I don’t want to mess up the line and have those guys redoing it. They’ve been here, they’re professional, that’s their job,” Lamar stated. “I just didn’t want to mess up and have them redo it. And I don’t think I really did, to be honest.”

As mentioned, it wasn’t just a one-liner appearance that Lamar had in the show. He actually has a meaty role that’s expected to recur. Lamar’s character, “E-Tone,” is described as a dangerous assistant to the character Unique, played by Joey Bada$$. He’s an intimidating figure who shouldn’t be messed with, even murdering another character in a club bathroom at one point.

It was a cool cameo appearance from Lamar, and there should be more to come. But will he impress his fellow teammates with his next appearance? Only time will tell. He’s going to have to sink into the role and look more comfortable to achieve that goal, it seems. 

But if there’s anything that Lamar’s NFL career has told us, it’s that he can defy everyone’s expectations with his ability. Maybe he can do the same on the acting stage.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Reese Patanjo

Reese Patanjo

linkedin-icon

Reese is an NFL Journalist for The SportsRush. He was a University of Oregon graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in writing and communications. A fan of the NFL since he was young, Reese is a Dallas Cowboys fan at heart. However, his favorite NFL moment was the 54-51 Monday night game between the Rams and Chiefs in 2018. Reese's favorite player changes with time but currently he reps Trevon Diggs and CeeDee Lamb jerseys. When he isn't watching the NFL, you can find Reese engulfed in any of the other major sports. He's a massive MLB fan, go Red Sox. He also loves the NBA and College Basketball. But pretty much any sport, Soccer, NHL, PGA,- you name it, Reese watches.

Share this article

Don’t miss these