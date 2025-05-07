‘Put A Suit On, And Talk Football’: NFL Hall of Famer Advises Aaron Rodgers To Hang Up His Cleats And Get Into Broadcasting

Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during the third quarter of their game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Now that the 2025 NFL Draft is over and mini-camps are about to start, our attention turns to Aaron Rodgers. All offseason, we’ve been wondering what he’ll do next. Will he finally retire at age 41, or will he play for the Pittsburgh Steelers? As the debate over his future heats up, one NFL Hall of Famer thinks he should quit football, as there’s “nothing he needs to accomplish.”

DeMarcus Ware was perhaps the most dominant edge rusher of his era. In 12 seasons between the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos, he racked up 138.5 sacks and 171 tackles for loss. But when he retired prematurely at the age of 34, it caught everyone by surprise. Since retiring, Ware has worked as a pass-rush consultant for the Broncos while making sporadic media appearances.

He recently joined Kay Adams on her show to talk about an assortment of topics, when Aaron Rodgers came up. She asked him what he thinks the future Hall of Famer should do, and Ware, a guy who has experience with premature retirement, didn’t hold back in his response.

“Right now, where should Aaron Rodgers go? I think he should hang the cleats up,” Ware opined. “That’s where I think Aaron Rodgers should go. And put a suit on, just like me, and talk about football. He’s the best of the best… I think he needs to put that jacket on and say he’s the best of the best. There’s nothing he needs to accomplish.”

“I think he should hang the cleats up.” DeMarcus Ware believes now is the time for Aaron Rodgers to walk away from the NFL. @heykayadams | @DeMarcusWare pic.twitter.com/uUqyj4qZaZ — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) May 7, 2025

In 2017, Ware gave live commentary a shot during a Cowboys vs. Rams preseason game. But he never stuck. Now, he sporadically does pre and post-game analysis for an assortment of networks.

However, Adams disagreed with Ware’s take and argued that she thought Rodgers still had plenty to give to the game of football. After all, he looked sharp and spry down the stretch last season for the first time in what felt like a long time. While Ware didn’t necessarily disagree with Adams, he believes the time is right for Rodgers to quit.

Ware Thinks Rodgers Should Retire On Top

As mentioned, when Ware decided to retire from the NFL, it was somewhat shocking. It felt premature and like he still had so much to offer the game. Ware thinks this is the same case for Rodgers, and he advised the legendary quarterback to retire on his terms rather than others out of his control.

“I think he has a lot to give, I had a lot to give my last year too,” Ware shared. “And I had an opportunity to say, you know what, I’m done. Because my body was hurting so bad… Now, I feel great. Yes, I can go out and get 15 more sacks. I could. But what is that worth?”

It’s great advice coming from a guy who went through a similar situation to Rodgers. It may be hard for him to do, but walking away from the game on your terms is always better than being forced out due to injury or inadequate play. That would leave a bad taste in our mouths for Rodgers and his legacy.

Ware even brought up Tom Brady as an example.

“I mean, you can look at a lot of the guys, even Tom Brady. He hung it up because he wanted to, not because they pushed him out,” Ware pointed out.

Surely, these are all the things that Rodgers has been considering while making his decision to come back or not. It’s no wonder it’s taken him so long to choose what he wants to do—it’s a lot to consider.

Additionally, the Steelers just traded wide receiver George Pickens to the Cowboys. That’s one less weapon for Rodgers to utilize if he were to sign there. With that news, he’s most likely considering retirement even more today than he was in the past.

But do you think Rodgers would make a smooth transition to the commentary booth after his career? It seems unlike him. He may have a ton of football knowledge in his head, but it’s hard to know if he wants to apply it and make another career out of it.