“Tom Brady’s Personal Relationships Are a Factor”: Albert Breer Talks Probable Candidates & Factors Affecting Coaching Job in Vegas

Vegas is on the hunt for a new head coach. They tried to bring in Ben Johnson but were unsuccessful. However, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, there are two more candidates they are eyeing.

Breer joined The Rich Eisen Show this week to discuss potential head coaching hirings, amongst other things, and even more specifically, some of the factors that are at play as Vegas looks for its next HC.

Per Breer and his sources, minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and FOX Sports gameday commentator, Tom Brady, reportedly has a great deal of influence in the team’s head coaching search.

“I think Tom Brady’s personal relationships are a factor here” Breer stated.

In regards to both Pete Carroll and Steve Spagnuolo, two of the names that have been floated around as potential candidates for the job, Breer asserted that

“Brady has respect for them having gone up against them… He’s competed on a Super Bowl stage against each of those guys.”

His next statement proved to be rather prophetic. “I also think that there’s a connection on the GM side that could influence where they go with a coach,” Breer noted that one of Brady’s former teammates at Michigan, who was also the assistant GM of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, John Spytek, was the one who helped orchestrate Brady’s famous Tuesday morning meetings during the QBs three-year stint in Tampa.

“They were able to build a relationship there where I think that could be a factor for Spytek.”

Despite having more than enough obligations, Brady has stated that he intends to remain fully committed to his job inside the booth. It is readily apparent that the relationships he has developed throughout his football career are influencing the overall direction of the Raiders franchise, which essentially confirms what has already been reported.

The presence of Brady will play a massive role in deciding who will be calling the plays in Las Vegas next season.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion and three-time MVP winner finished his 23-year-long career with an overall record of 5-1 against the Raiders. Given the future Hall of Famer’s track record and overall pedigree, it’s safe to say that the fans of the black and silver are happy to finally have him on their side for once in their lives.