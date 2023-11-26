Tom Brady’s Snorkeling Pics Convince Fans He Can Still Rescue the Patriots: “The Body of a God”

Despite hanging up his cleats earlier this year, Tom Brady shines brightly in the spotlight. He has gone on to bid for a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders and even changed the lane from gridiron to goalpost by becoming a minority owner of Birmingham City FC. Nevertheless, it’s his recent set of pictures that has made serious headlines, as he still appears to be in perfect NFL shape.

The ex-Patriots player shared some photos on Instagram from his recent outing with the kids. He took Benjamin and Vivian snorkeling and even caught some lobsters, which he was very proud of. Brady added in the captions that he frequently went lobster fishing during his time with the Patriots and Michigan. The caption said,

“I did Michigan and Massachusetts winters for a long time. Let me have this ☀️”

However, it wasn’t TB12’s fishing skills that caught everyone’s eye. Despite crossing the mid-40s mark, fans were amazed by his toned physique. It’s like Brady has stumbled upon the Elixir of Life.

Fans Urge Tom Brady to Give Football Another Go

It’s no secret how Brady’s former team, the Patriots, have significantly struggled this season. They currently stand at the bottom of the AFC East with a disappointing 2-8 record. Notably, this marks the lowest point in Bill Belichick’s career since joining the Pats over two decades ago.

As soon as Tom Brady blessed his fans with the collage of pictures, the Pats Nation promptly encouraged him to stage a comeback. One fan even jokingly added that Brady can catch the Patriots’ game today against the Giants if he scraps the snorkeling and makes a run for it.

He said, “Tom. We are in dire need of a QB and you’re snorkeling? Suit up. You’ve got a couple of hours till game time.”

Another Patriots fan wrote, “Please un-retire and help the Patriots”

This fan wrote, “Bro retired in his 40s then gets more jacked than when he was active ”

This fan was amazed by Brady’s physique. He wrote, “The body of a god”

Lastly, this fan jokingly added how Belichick would have been more happy on the boat than on the sidelines. He said, “I bet Bill’s wishing he was on that boat right about now.”

The Patriots are on their way to face the Giants, who are also one of the bottom dwellers this season, standing at a disappointing 3-8 record. They lost their last home game against the Jets, and the Pats stand a good chance of ending their 3-game losing streak. However, the question remains: Will this be Belichick’s last year with the Patriots team? And could Tom Brady take over Belichick’s place?