Las Vegas Raiders Draft Update 2024: Rumors Around Pick Trade Brewing From Antonio Pierce and Former Rival Franchise

The new head man for the Raiders, Antonio Pierce, has come a long way in his coaching career, starting from his roots as just a high school coach. At the same time, the 2023 Heisman winner, Jayden Daniels, who was recruited by Pierce to Arizona State, is going into the 2024 NFL draft as one of the top three quarterbacks. As the Combine inches closer to a conclusion and the 2024 draft knocks at the door, there are serious talks about a reunion in Sin City between Pierce and his former shot caller from Arizona days. But there’s a twist.

Advertisement

Antonio Pierce and his Raiders have to trade up from their 13th overall pick in order to land Daniels in Detroit. And in order to do so, they are keeping no stone unturned — as recent reports suggest that the club has called the Patriots three times for the 3rd overall pick they own. Yes, it is the same team that would have seven Lombardies — the league’s highest — if not for Pierce and his Giants in Super Bowl XLII. The rivalry has always been there, intense would be understating it — and now Pierce is leading the Raiders, the Pats’ one of the biggest Conference rivals.

Advertisement

So the question remains: Will the Patriots agree to a trade? For now, it’s nothing but uncertain since they themselves are seeking a change in the QB room. Nonetheless, according to the Athletic, when Daniels saw the Raiders man at the Combine this Friday, he was all smiles. He was certainly happy that his former head coach is now “all professional and stuff“. Meanwhile, Pierce, during an interview, said that he pitched Jayden to Arizona, stressing his future Heisman win.

He did exactly that, but with the LSU — it definitely still counts. The Chemistry is very much there, and perhaps the addition of Daniels, who is not only an accurate quarterback under pressure but also excels in deep throws, could lead them to great heights. Let’s not forget that the Raiders were able to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas with a not-so-epic QB. Now, imagine Daniels at the helm.

“My time with A.P. … He is who he is,” Daniels said. “People see it now, but he was the same when I was in high school weighing 150 pounds. He believed in me. He recruited me. He gave me an opportunity,” as per the Athletic.

It’s also worth mentioning that the LSU alum has already met up with the Vikings, Jets, Giants, Commanders, and of course, the Patriots. So, it’s safe to say that Raiders won’t be his only option. The Silver and Black weren’t sitting around either, as they met with all seven of the top QBs in the Combine.

Advertisement

Do Antonio Pierce and His Raiders Have Other Options?

The Raiders’ 13th overall pick won’t do if they wish to draft any of the seven QBs they interviewed recently, including Daniels. So, who are these players?

At the top, former LSU star Caleb Williams is chilling. He has been a dominant force in College Football for the last 3 years. He not only won the Heisman in 2022 but also became a top favorite this year as well — until his LSU lost four of the last five games. In the second position, Tar Heels star Drake Maye positions himself as one of the top picks. His precision in college spoke volumes and his ability to turn things around in crucial moments is just cheery on top.

With Jayden Daniels at number 3, we now have former Huskies star Michael Penix Jr. The 2023 First-Team All-American led his side to the CFP National Championship this year but fell short against the JJ McCarthy-led Michigan Wolverines. McCarthy is currently in the sixth position on the list, after throwing 22 touchdowns this season and 2891 yards. He also rushed for 202 yards and tallied three scores on the ground.

Oregon Ducks QB BO Nix is just a place above McCarthy at five on the back of a stellar 2023 season. With the most career starts for a QB (63), Nix clinched the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year award this season.

Last but not least, Michael Pratt from Tulane Green Wave Football — currently stands seventh on the back of a 10-1 record with the program this season. He tallied 22 touchdowns, 2,409 passing yards, 286 yards on the ground, and five rushing scores.

Any of these QBs will go on to excel as a shot-caller for any franchise in the Big League. Hopefully, the Raiders and the Patriots will agree to a deal since the former is looking to replace incumbent Aidan O’Donnell and strengthen their roster as a Super Bowl contender.