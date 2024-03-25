Patrick Mahomes Takes a Jab at Teammate Travis Kelce After Chiefs Sign Young WR Marquise Brown

Jan 28, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (R) celebrate on the stage prior to the trophy presentation after their’ game against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship football game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs are making bold offseason moves while preparing themselves for a potential record-breaking third-straight Super Bowl win, including signing wide receiver Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown. Brown has begun preparing with Patrick Mahomes as the duo were seen working out together. However, more recently, when questioned about Brown joining the team, Mahomes made a subtle dig at his longtime teammate Travis Kelce. This might not be to his liking.

While attending the 101 Awards in Missouri, Patrick Mahomes lauded Marquise Brown’s drive to achieve success. The quarterback further highlighted that Kansas City, being a young team, except Travis Kelce, is very much motivated to create something remarkable with the Chiefs,

“We’re trying to build that here and we believe that we’ve started it and we want to continue it. We still have a young team – other than Trav. If we can continue to build this with a lot of people who are hungry and wanna win, we can keep this thing going.” Said Mahomes.

After Mahomes playfully called out Travis Kelce, in a video posted by Fox 4’s PJ Brown, for being one of the oldest players on the roster, he mentioned that the whole team is eager to win a third Super Bowl.

Travis Kelce, however, will turn 35 in October of this year but has not shown any signs of slowing down, especially following his strong performance in the playoffs last season. Clearly, it’s all fun and games between the two longstanding teammates, who have competed together since 2017, celebrating their third Super Bowl victory in the last five years.

Travis Kelce Enjoys Offseason With Girlfriend Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted on a lunch date in Los Angeles after a romantic Bahamas trip. The couple dined at Nobu in Malibu, following Travis’ trip to his hometown Cleveland, Ohio, where he stopped at Pizzeria Geraci’s Slice Shop.

Shortly after winning Super Bowl LVIII, Travis journeyed to Singapore to attend Taylor Swift’s concert. Several reports confirmed he splurged $871,000 on a private jet to support his girlfriend on her Era’s Tour.

Travis was accompanied a small group of friends and his manager Andre Eanes. According to Perez Hilton, their plane made a stop in Dubai for refueling before continuing on to Singapore, where he attended Taylor’s show at the National Stadium for two nights.

Travis Kelce definitely deserved some rest after giving his all during the season. He maintained his status as a standout player in the 2023-24 season. In the regular season, he caught 93 passes for 984 yards and 5 touchdowns, with an average of 10.6 yards per reception.

Kelce’s showing in the playoffs was just as remarkable, recording 32 catches for 355 yards and 3 touchdowns. He has not displayed any signs of slowing down and seems determined to be just as vital of an addition to the team in the upcoming season.