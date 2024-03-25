“It Was Very Sad to See”: Rob Gronkowski Believes There Wouldn’t Have Been a Dynasty in Boston Without Coach Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick let Rob Gronkowski get away with things other Patriots players might not have gotten away with. As soon as he was drafted in the NFL by the New England Patriots, the game of how far Belichick could be pushed and how far Gronk would push it began. In a culture that prided itself on seriousness and getting the job done, Gronk only believed in the latter half.

And Coach Belichick indulged him from day 1. He was a ruthless taskmaster, but with Gronk, he could say little because the legendary Tight End made sure there was nothing to be pointed out. Work was always on time, reaching practice early was a routine, and staying late in case the need arose was done without saying.

Gronk and Belichick were just as interesting a pair as Brady and Gronk. These were all inseparable parts of the story of the Patriots Dynasty. And as the Apple show makes Boston reminiscent of the good old days, Gronkowski made sure that his admirable coach gets his due.

During his recent interview with MassLive, when asked about what life now would be without Belichick in Boston, the Arizona alum said, “It’s very odd, actually. It’s a different culture now, a different style. And it was very sad to see Coach Belichick go because there wouldn’t have been a dynasty, there wouldn’t have been 20 plus years of winning culture in New England without Coach Belichick. He set the standard. Coach Belichick was the standard, and without him, none of this was possible. There’s no doubt about that. And to see him go? It was sad. I mean, I had a tear.”

The club has now moved on from the whole cast that lived through the Dynasty. But the nostalgia is still there, especially since Jerod Mayo, the new head coach in New England, was part of the winning teams through the first decade of the century. Gronk even played with him for multiple seasons and saw firsthand how the future of the Patriots could rest peacefully in Mayo’s safe hands.

Rob Gronkowski Remembers Playing with Jared Mayo

Gronk was a legend in Boston. And now he says the city will see a complete 180-degree turn with a new head man at the helm. According to the former Tampa Bay TE, it is for the good of all parties involved. And it’s going to be “exciting” to see where Jerod Mayo and his staff take the historical franchise. During the interview, Gronk even reminisced about playing with Mayo and had nothing but positive things to say about the next New England head coach.

“He (Coach Mayo) is gonna bring a lot to the table. He’s a very positive guy, very instinctive. I remember playing with him, the first four-five years when he was on our team, he was a leader,” Rob said. “He was the captain on the defense side of the ball and he knows the game of football inside and out as well. I’m sure he knows it even more, to a tremendous power — ever since he stopped playing because now he’s been in the coaching era as well. And you learn a lot more as a coach, studying the film 24/7 than just playing the game.”

Gronk’s assessment of the future of New England is the general sentiment. However, there are a few things to note. They had a lot of cash to burn in free agency, but they didn’t. Yes, they are going into the draft with a first-round third-overall pick, but they should have at least gone for a veteran tackle, a position that will make or break the upcoming season. Luck will play a big factor for the Patriots and surely, Mayo will have his fingers crossed throughout the entire season.