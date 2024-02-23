Tommy Townsend Net Worth: How Much Has the Star Chiefs Punter Earned Till Now?

ST. JOSEPH, MO – JULY 23: Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend (5) waves and smiles to fans during training camp on July 23, 2023 at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire) NFL, American Football Herren, USA JUL 23 Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2307230151

How much is Tommy Townsend worth?

Net Worth $2.6 million Born November 12, 1996 Age 27 Designation Professional Athlete Nationality American Marital Status Unmarried Team Kansas City Chiefs Last Updated February 23, 2024

Introduction

Tommy Townsend is a 27-year-old Punter for the Kansas City Chiefs. Since joining the NFL in 2020 as an undrafted free agent, the Florida native has won back-to-back Super Bowls with the Chiefs. He is an All-Pro and Pro Bowler and has also broken the Chiefs franchise record for the highest punt average in a game (minimum 4 attempts), 60.8 yards net average. He is currently on the verge of free agency with the Chiefs not having renewed his contract.

Early Life & High School

Hailing from Orlando, Florida, Tommy Townsend did his schooling at William R. Boone High School, according to Wikipedia. The Chiefs’ punter was athletic from the beginning, although his parents do not have a sports background. He had a great high school career with him being named a US Army All-American while being named 1st team All-American. He has two brothers, Clay Jr. and Johnny Townsend, and both of them are also football players. Tommy is the most successful among his brothers, with Johnny coming in second, having punted for the Raiders and Ravens.

College

Tommy was a hot prospect on the high school circuit. He was in high demand amongst the universities, and he became the #1 recruit coming out of high school for the University of Tennessee. He spent a lone season with Tennessee before jumping back to his roots by joining the Florida Gators. With the Gators, Tommy had a great stint with him holding the school record for covering the most yards by a punter in a match. Despite the success, he went undrafted in the 2020 NFL draft.

NFL Career

Tommy Townsend didn’t have the best of starts to his NFL career. The Florida Gators alum wasn’t a hot prospect in the college and yet went unpicked in the 2020 draft. Luckily for him, the Chiefs showed faith in him and picked him up on a three-year contract. Since then, he hasn’t looked back as he repaid the faith shown by the Chiefs with full interest. Townsend had a stellar rookie season in 2020, breaking multiple records in the process.

For starters, he broke the record for the highest punt average in a game (47.8) by a Chiefs player by averaging 60.8 yards against the Patriots. His consistent performances since then helped him finish the 2020 season with 52 punts for 2339 yards. His stellar performances led to his inclusion in the PFWA’s All-Rookie Team.

After a stellar rookie season, much was expected from the punter in the 2021 season. He started the season well with back-to-back high-average punts and yards per game. His consistency was rewarded with him being named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month. Unfortunately, in December, the punter was placed on the COVID list. His return naturally resulted in a slump in performances, but he still ended the season with a respectable 37 punts for 1,746 net yards.

After a trophyless season, the Kansas City Chiefs and Townsend started the season with the Super Bowl in mind. Winning it all requires the best performances consistently and Townsend managed to do that by having his best season for the Chiefs. The punter’s consistency helped the Chiefs lift the Super Bowl and also saw Townsend getting selected in debut All-Pro and Pro Bowl teams. He finished the season with 53 punts for 2,672 net yards.

The latest season by Townsend for the KC Chiefs was excellence personified. The star punter bettered his record from last year with 59 punts for 2,776 net yards. He punted 5 times for 254 yards in the Super Bowl and helped the Chiefs defend their title. Despite such stellar performances, the Chiefs haven’t renewed Townsend’s contract. Hence, Townsend, within a month, is on the verge of free agency.

What is Tommy Townsend’s salary?

As per Sportskeeda, Tommy Townsend’s salary is estimated to be around $2,627,000 annually. He also earns an undisclosed sum for brand endorsement for Nirvana Water Sciences. The punter has also invested in the business world with Kohl’s Professional Camps.

How Many Punts Has Tommy Townsend Made In His NFL Career?

As per Pro Football Reference, the Kansas City Chiefs player has 201 punts in 66 matches across four seasons. In the 13 playoff matches played by Tommy, the star punter has executed 39 punts.

How Many Yards Has Tommy Townsend Covered In His NFL Career?

The Kansas City Chiefs Punter from 2020 to 2023 has covered 9533 yards in 66 matches. His playoff stats are even more impressive with 1753 yards in 13 playoff bouts.