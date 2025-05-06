Tony Rock Reveals What Stephen A. Smith Told His Brother Chris Rock About Shedeur Sanders Getting Dropped In the Draft

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) and head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and social media producer Deion Sanders Jr. following the win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was going to be one of the top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Until he wasn’t. Once the 2024-2025 college football season ended, some pegged Sanders to be the first-overall pick. Many others had him as a top-10, top-five pick in the draft.

As the draft inched closer, the odds suggested that Cam Ward would be the first overall quarterback taken. Still, Sanders was expected to be one of the first picks in the draft. The first round of the draft came, and Sanders wasn’t selected.

Expecting to be a day two pick, Sanders even slid out of the second and third rounds. Finally, on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders was taken by the Cleveland Browns with the 144th overall pick.

There have been many questions as to why Sanders slid. Some think it has to do with the presence of his former coach and father, Deion Sanders. Others think it had to do with the way Sanders conducted himself during pre-draft interviews and meetings with teams.

Speaking on ‘The Art of Dialogue’, Tony Rock, brother of comedian Chris Rock, revealed another potential reason why Sanders slid.

Tony said that ESPN sports personality Stephen A. Smith texted his brother and claimed Sanders wasn’t drafted in the first round because NFL head coaches feared they’d be replaced by Sanders if they didn’t reach the Super Bowl.

“The season starts, you have Shedeur on the bench, and you’re losing three or four games in a row, and now everybody’s like, ‘put Shedeur in,’” said Rock. “Now the coach is on the hot seat. Who do you think is the first person they’re going to think of to hire as the new coach? Deion’s gonna bring so many fans, eyes, so much money.”

Tony Rock reveals Stephen A. Smith texted his brother Chris Rock claiming Shedeur Sanders wasn’t drafted in the 1st round of the NFL Draft because NFL head coaches feared Deion Sanders would be hired to replace them if they failed to win the Super Bowl. ( Live From The Green… pic.twitter.com/FM8KS4V44e — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) May 5, 2025

Around the time of the NFL Draft, an anonymous scout noted that Sanders, ‘Takes unnecessary sacks, never plays on time, has horrible body language, points his finger at teammates, and isn’t that good.’ Another anonymous AFC scout said that Sanders is ‘entitled’ and was the worst interview he was part of.

Sanders joins a crowded Cleveland Browns quarterback room that features Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and 2025 third-round pick Dillon Gabriel.